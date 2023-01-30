Scattered Showers To Cover LA Bringing Snow To Local Mountains

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Don’t put away the umbrellas yet. A cold and wet storm will pass through L.A. County today bringing scattered showers and snow at lower elevations including the Grapevine and parts of the Antelope Valley.



What to expect: Scattered, moderate showers totaling just under an inch of rain. Showers will start to taper off this evening and are expected to die down by midnight. Temperatures will remain in the mid 50’s during the day but will drop to the 40s by tonight. You may see some frost Tuesday morning.

About that snow level: Snowfall levels are expected to drop as low as 2,500 feet in the Antelope Valley, dusting the Palmdale and Lancaster area and up to 14 inches of snow are likely in the San Gabriel mountains.

Meteorologist David Sweet with the National Weather Service says drivers should be careful over the mountain passes.

“If you're driving over the grapevine, I-5, or if you're going across the 14 freeway out to the Antelope Valley, there is the possibility of a little bit of snow affecting driving conditions, so people should slow down, be prepared for uh, slippery roads.”

The California Highway Patrol is escorting drivers through the Grapevine while they monitor the snow conditions.

Did I hear rain last night? Yes, yes you did: Starting at 4 a.m., downtown L.A. received more than a half inch of rain. The Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland reported just under three quarters of an inch and both Culver City and La Cañada Flintridge saw just under a half inch of rain.

