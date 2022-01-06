Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Residents Sue LA Over The Hyperion Sewage Spill, Citing Health Issues

By  Nate Perez
Published Jan 5, 2022 4:45 PM
A sign marks the entrance to the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant. A security guard can be seen in the background.
After the plant was "inundated with overwhelming quantities of debris" in July, 17 million gallons of sewage were discharged from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant one mile offshore, instead of the usual five miles.
(FREDERIC J. BROWN
/
AFP via Getty Images)
About 150 people living near the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant are suing the city of Los Angeles, claiming the massive raw sewage spill at the facility last summer exposed them to hydrogen sulfide gas and other dangerous chemicals.

Plaintiffs' attorney Alexander Wheeler says his clients suffered headaches and other health issues.

“I think there's clear negligence at issue here,” Wheeler said. “It was a clear, dangerous condition of public property. And we're seeking compensation.”

A city attorney spokesperson says the complaint is under review.

A clog caused by debris flooded the plant back in July, prompting an emergency discharge of 17 million gallons of raw sewage into Santa Monica Bay.

Nearby beaches weren't closed until the following day. Public Health officials later apologized for the delay.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

