Residents Sue LA Over The Hyperion Sewage Spill, Citing Health Issues

About 150 people living near the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant are suing the city of Los Angeles, claiming the massive raw sewage spill at the facility last summer exposed them to hydrogen sulfide gas and other dangerous chemicals.

Plaintiffs' attorney Alexander Wheeler says his clients suffered headaches and other health issues.

“I think there's clear negligence at issue here,” Wheeler said. “It was a clear, dangerous condition of public property. And we're seeking compensation.”

A city attorney spokesperson says the complaint is under review.

A clog caused by debris flooded the plant back in July, prompting an emergency discharge of 17 million gallons of raw sewage into Santa Monica Bay.

Nearby beaches weren't closed until the following day. Public Health officials later apologized for the delay.