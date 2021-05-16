Palisades Fire: What We Know So Far. Evacuations Ordered In Topanga Area

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are battling a brush fire that had spread to 1,325 acres as of 12:51 p.m. Sunday in the Pacific Palisades area, dousing the blaze mostly from the air because of steep terrain within a remote canyon.

No injuries or structure loss have been reported so far in the brush fire, suspected to have been set by an arsonist. But with the fire at 0% containment, authorities at 6:44 p.m. Saturday told residents in the Topanga and Entrada areas to evacuate. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for the 1500 block of Chastain Parkway West and several surrounding streets.

Late Sunday morning, crews were battling flare-ups on the edge of the fire. Helicopters were dropping water on the flames and firefighters were deployed on the ground.

“The battle is primarily an air operation, with the ground being accessible to vehicles," L.A. Fire Department spokeswoman Margret Stewart said. "We have dozers trying to create better access ... firefighters are having to hike into very steep terrain.”

Pierce College has been set up to take large animals that need to be evacuated, and the L.A. County Animal Shelter in Agoura Hills is taking small animals.

Official Sources

For the latest information straight from local emergency officials, check the following websites and social media accounts:

The Basics

Acreage: 1,325 acres

Containment: 0%

Structures destroyed: n/a

Structures threatened: n/a

Resources deployed:

Evacuations

On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for the 1500 block of Chastain Parkway W, including all homes north of Chastain Parkway to the eastern boundary at Calle Del Cielo, as well as Calle De Sarah, Calle Bellevista and all homes West of Calle Del Cielo and Avenue Ashley up to the hills.

Residents in the area are encouraged to gather their belongings and be ready to evacuate.

On Saturday, Zone 4 — east of Topanga Canyon between the Community House and View Ridge — and Zone 6, the area north of Entrada, south of Oakwood and east of Henry Ridge, were placed under mandatory evacuations, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. Evacuations affected an estimated 1,000 people.

Evacuation Assistance

Evacuation shelters for animals:

Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367 (large animals)

L.A. County Animal Shelter, 29525 Agoura Rd., Agoura Hills, CA 91301

Road Closures

Weather Conditions

As of Sunday morning, weather conditions were favorable for battling the blaze, with cool temperatures and moist air. However, temperatures are expected to warm up later in the afternoon, and winds could pick up and push the fire in the Northwest direction.

According to the National Weather Service, the Palisades fire was initially "being driven by gusty S-SW winds, 15-25 mph. Humidities 50% or higher, but fuels are VERY dry."

Late Saturday, NWS officials in L.A. tweeted:

The Background

Authorities suspect someone set the blaze, which began Friday.

“Firefighters visually spotted a potential arsonist and law enforcement was requested,” LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart told LAist.

A search is being overseen by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, she said.

The fire started off Michael Lane around 10 p.m. Friday and firefighters “worked tirelessly through the night to hold it to approximately 15 acres,” according to the fire department.

The fire department noted that conditions were favorable given that the weather was"cool and wet (with high humidity) and no-to-low winds."

But the severity of the fire became evident Saturday afternoon, as area residents started posting images of plumes of smoke and fiery skies.

Firefighting aircraft were preparing to be deployed on Sunday morning:

Scenes On The Ground

A hilltop near the Eagle Rock fire road burns in Topanga Canyon State Park from the Palisades Fire on May 15, 2021 in Topanga, California. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

A water dropping helicopter flies in Topanga fighting the Palisades Fire on May 15, 2021. (Photo by Brian Feinzimer) (Brian Feinzimer/Brian Feinzimer)

A Los Angeles city firefighter monitors the Palisades fire above Santa Ynez Canyon near Pacific Palisades in the late hours of May 15, 2021. (Brian Feinzimer/Brian Feinzimer)

Los Angeles County firefighters drive in Topanga Canyon while working the Palisades Fire. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

Los Angeles city firefighters huddle around small fire to stay warm while monitoring the Palisades fire above Santa Ynez Canyon near Pacific Palisades in the late hours of May 15, 2021. (Brian Feinzimer/Brian Feinzimer)

The sky filled with smoke from the Palisades Fire on May 15, 2021 in Topanga, California. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

A LA County Sheriff's Rescue Team gives evacuation warnings in Topanga. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

A hawk against the smoky sky as a result of the Palisades Fire on May 15, 2021 in Topanga, California. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

A man walks uphill with a garden hose while anticipating the Palisades Fire on May 15, 2021 in Topanga, California. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

Climate Change

Fires are a critical part of the landscape in the Western U.S., but according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, “the area burned by wildfire from 1984 to 2015 was twice what would have burned had climate change not occurred.” Put simply, hotter, drier conditions present throughout more of the year have made fuels more susceptible to burning across the state.

Helpful Advice

