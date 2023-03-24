Meet The Trash Inceptor Named 007 Who Is Working To Clean Up The Mess From This Storm

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Topline:

Los Angeles County's Trash Interceptor 007 is experiencing its first winter storm season and it's on a mission to collect tons of floating trash from Ballona Creek near Playa del Rey.

Why it matters: This month alone the solar powered barge swallowed about 5 1/2 tons of garbage. That brings its total to more than 60 tons of debris collected since October — which is more than what the county estimates typically flows out of rivers and streams annually and into the ocean.

Why now: Kerjon Lee is with the county's public works department. He says the "exceptional" amount of trash comes after three years of drought. Lee told us:

"So what you have is a cleansing of the system or a purging of the system and if we don't catch it it often ends towards the ocean."

What's next: The stuff collected by trash inceptor then gets offloaded and sorted for recycling 007 is being paid for and tested by the Dutch non-profit, The Ocean Clean-Up, for a two-year pilot program.

See how it works: