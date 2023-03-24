Meet The Trash Inceptor Named 007 Who Is Working To Clean Up The Mess From This Storm
Topline:
Los Angeles County's Trash Interceptor 007 is experiencing its first winter storm season and it's on a mission to collect tons of floating trash from Ballona Creek near Playa del Rey.
Why it matters: This month alone the solar powered barge swallowed about 5 1/2 tons of garbage. That brings its total to more than 60 tons of debris collected since October — which is more than what the county estimates typically flows out of rivers and streams annually and into the ocean.
Why now: Kerjon Lee is with the county's public works department. He says the "exceptional" amount of trash comes after three years of drought. Lee told us:
"So what you have is a cleansing of the system or a purging of the system and if we don't catch it it often ends towards the ocean."
What's next: The stuff collected by trash inceptor then gets offloaded and sorted for recycling 007 is being paid for and tested by the Dutch non-profit, The Ocean Clean-Up, for a two-year pilot program.
See how it works:
