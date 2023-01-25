A 4.2 Quake Struck Near Malibu Overnight

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck overnight near Malibu —f ollowed by a series of aftershocks.



Timing And Impact

The 2 a.m. shaking jolted people awake and has been followed by six aftershocks so far, the largest a 3.5 quake just minutes after the first struck. The most recent was a 1.6 registering about 6 a.m.

L.A. City Fire says it conducted a 470 square-mile survey of the city, and no damage or injuries have been reported.

The quake was nine miles deep and was centered offshore, nearly 10 miles south of Malibu and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica.

Good morning Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.2 earthquake about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach at 2:03 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/14WBptlPYi @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @CaltechSeismo pic.twitter.com/PQHTrsy1Yk — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) January 25, 2023

Report What You Felt

If you felt something the USGS encourages you to report it via their Shake map, which provides data to scientists studying earthquakes. As of sunrise Wednesday, nearly 9,000 people had made a report, most living relatively close to the epicenter.

A 2.3 quake centered in Sherman Oaks earlier this week got fewer than 300 reports.



Get Ready For A Big One