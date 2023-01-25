Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

A 4.2 Quake Struck Near Malibu Overnight

By  Tyler Wayne
Published Jan 25, 2023 6:34 AM
A map of the Southern California Coast has a series of blue squares indicating wher reports came in from people who felt a 4.2 earthquake
The star indicates the epicenter of an early morning 4.2 quake off the coast of Malibu, with the colored squares representing where reports have come in from people letting the USGS know they felt it.
(Courtesy USGS)
IN THIS ARTICLE

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck overnight near Malibu —f ollowed by a series of aftershocks.

Timing And Impact

The 2 a.m. shaking jolted people awake and has been followed by six aftershocks so far, the largest a 3.5 quake just minutes after the first struck. The most recent was a 1.6 registering about 6 a.m.

L.A. City Fire says it conducted a 470 square-mile survey of the city, and no damage or injuries have been reported.

The quake was nine miles deep and was centered offshore, nearly 10 miles south of Malibu and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica.

The Brief

Report What You Felt

If you felt something the USGS encourages you to report it via their Shake map, which provides data to scientists studying earthquakes. As of sunrise Wednesday, nearly 9,000 people had made a report, most living relatively close to the epicenter.

A 2.3 quake centered in Sherman Oaks earlier this week got fewer than 300 reports.

Get Ready For A Big One

The BIG ONE IS COMING. GET PREPARED
What questions do you have about Southern California?

