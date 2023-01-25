A 4.2 Quake Struck Near Malibu Overnight
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck overnight near Malibu —f ollowed by a series of aftershocks.
Timing And Impact
The 2 a.m. shaking jolted people awake and has been followed by six aftershocks so far, the largest a 3.5 quake just minutes after the first struck. The most recent was a 1.6 registering about 6 a.m.
L.A. City Fire says it conducted a 470 square-mile survey of the city, and no damage or injuries have been reported.
The quake was nine miles deep and was centered offshore, nearly 10 miles south of Malibu and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica.
Good morning Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.2 earthquake about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach at 2:03 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/14WBptlPYi @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @CaltechSeismo pic.twitter.com/PQHTrsy1Yk— USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) January 25, 2023
Report What You Felt
If you felt something the USGS encourages you to report it via their Shake map, which provides data to scientists studying earthquakes. As of sunrise Wednesday, nearly 9,000 people had made a report, most living relatively close to the epicenter.
A 2.3 quake centered in Sherman Oaks earlier this week got fewer than 300 reports.
Get Ready For A Big One
-
We don't want to scare you, but the Big One is coming. We don't know when, but we know it'll be at least 44 times stronger than Northridge and 11 times stronger than the Ridgecrest quakes in 2019. To help you get prepared, we've compiled a handy reading list
-
- Your Guide To Surviving The Big One
- For Earthquakes, Forget The 'Go-Bag.' Here's How To Prepare
- How To Not Get Life-Threatening Diarrhea After A Major Earthquake
- 10 Earthquake-Related Questions To Ask Your Landlord Immediately
- How To Prepare For An Earthquake If You Have A Disability
- Listen to our Podcast The Big One: Your Survival Guide