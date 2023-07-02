A 3.8 Quake Struck Off The Coast Of Malibu Early Sunday
Did you feel some shaking in the predawn hours? It wasn't your imagination. A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Malibu about 2:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The distance was about 12 miles off the coast and it wasn't a big one on the Richter scale — but it certainly woke some people up everywhere from West L.A. to Long Beach. Some took to their phones to post about it — a favorite L.A. pastime.
Californians rushing to Twitter to make sure there was an earthquake in Malibu...#earthquake pic.twitter.com/FuDCQnnUjM— Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) July 2, 2023
About this quake
The preliminary magnitude was reported at 4.1 and it did generate an early warning was issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake ShakeAlert system, which gives subscribed residents several seconds warning before shaking starts.
No damage has been reported.
This morning's quake is well offshore and unusually deep for SoCal at almost 30km down. And no, none of that information tells us anything about what will happen next. Like any quake, just a few % chance it will trigger something else. pic.twitter.com/pnsRl1JHus— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) July 2, 2023
It's hot this weekend, don't forget furry friends
CA offers lessons on difficult path forward
The walkout involves over 14,000 workers in SoCal
As of 8:30 a.m., nearly 3,000 people had reported feeling the shaking to the USGS "Felt Report."
The quake was the largest in recent seismic activity in the region, much of it, as is typical, very minor.
Jacob Margolis contributed to this report.
