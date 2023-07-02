Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

A 3.8 Quake Struck Off The Coast Of Malibu Early Sunday

By  Josie Huang
Published Jul 2, 2023 8:52 AM
A star shows the quake's epicenter off the coast of Southern California and concentrate shapes indicate where shaking was felt.
A 3.8 magnitude quake struck off the coast of Malibu early Sunday.
(Courtesy USGS)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
What you should know

Did you feel some shaking in the predawn hours? It wasn't your imagination. A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Malibu about 2:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The distance was about 12 miles off the coast and it wasn't a big one on the Richter scale — but it certainly woke some people up everywhere from West L.A. to Long Beach. Some took to their phones to post about it — a favorite L.A. pastime.

About this quake

The preliminary magnitude was reported at 4.1 and it did generate an early warning was issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake ShakeAlert system, which gives subscribed residents several seconds warning before shaking starts.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

No damage has been reported.

The Brief

As of 8:30 a.m., nearly 3,000 people had reported feeling the shaking to the USGS "Felt Report."

The quake was the largest in recent seismic activity in the region, much of it, as is typical, very minor.

A series of colored dots on a map of Southern California indicate recent quakes
The Malibu quake, shown here in blue, was the largest of recent seismic activity — most of it under 2.0 on the Richter scale.
(Courtesy USGS)

How to get ready now

Earthquake prep resources

Jacob Margolis contributed to this report.

Most Read
Best of LAist
Related Stories