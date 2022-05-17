Authorities Report 'Nearly All Active Flames' Are Now Out In Fire Near Griffith Observatory

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

A brush fire that appears very close to the Griffith Observatory had officials evacuating the historic landmark, as well as popular hiking trails in the area as firefighters quickly worked to put it out.

Authorities reported that "nearly all active flame has been eliminated and forward progress stopped after one hour and twelve minutes."

By then the fire had burned about six acres. Los Angeles Fire Dept. officials said 92 firefighters were working on the incident.

LAFD Alert- #LosFeliz Brush Fire 2675 N Nottingham Av MAP: https://t.co/9o9e3nGJKh FS82; LAFD responding by ground and air to an approximately 50' x 100' area of vegetation on fire, south of Griffith Observatory, near the Boy Scout Trail. DETAILS: https://t.co/XP0v6QrI0O — LAFD (@LAFD) May 17, 2022

Climate Change

Fires are a critical part of the landscape in the Western U.S., but according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, “the area burned by wildfire from 1984 to 2015 was twice what would have burned had climate change not occurred.” Put simply, hotter, drier conditions throughout more of the year have made fuels more susceptible to burning across the state.



How We’re Reporting On This

This is a developing story. We fact check everything and rely only on information from credible sources (fire, police, government officials and reporters on the ground). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. In all cases, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available.



Additional Information

