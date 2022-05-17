Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Authorities Report 'Nearly All Active Flames' Are Now Out In Fire Near Griffith Observatory

By  LAist Staff
Updated May 17, 2022 4:16 PM
Published May 17, 2022 4:06 PM
Smoke rises near the Griffith Observatory behind the "House of Pies" sign in Los Feliz
A view of smoke near the Griffith Observatory from Los Feliz
(Rodrigo Cervantes
/
LAist)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

A brush fire that appears very close to the Griffith Observatory had officials evacuating the historic landmark, as well as popular hiking trails in the area as firefighters quickly worked to put it out.

Authorities reported that "nearly all active flame has been eliminated and forward progress stopped after one hour and twelve minutes."

By then the fire had burned about six acres. Los Angeles Fire Dept. officials said 92 firefighters were working on the incident.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

We will have more on this developing story

Climate Change

Fires are a critical part of the landscape in the Western U.S., but according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, “the area burned by wildfire from 1984 to 2015 was twice what would have burned had climate change not occurred.” Put simply, hotter, drier conditions throughout more of the year have made fuels more susceptible to burning across the state.

How We’re Reporting On This

This is a developing story. We fact check everything and rely only on information from credible sources (fire, police, government officials and reporters on the ground). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. In all cases, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Additional Information

For the latest information straight from local emergency officials, check the following websites and social media accounts:

Resources

LAist: Tips and Explainers
What questions do you have about the fires burning in Southern California?

Related Stories