Your SoCal Weather Report For The Week Of June 5: Rainy And Cool

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Cloudy and cool. Beaches: Cloudy, low to mid-60s. Mountains: High 50s to low 60s, chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Inland: Patchy fog, high 60s.



This week is expected to be cloudy and cool again, with a high chance of rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Temperatures are expected to be five to 10 degrees cooler on Monday than they were over the weekend, with additional cooling Tuesday.

In the Los Angeles basin, the week will be cloudy, with a chance of rain Monday morning. Temperatures will stay in the mid-60s at the beginning of the week, then reach the low 70s towards the middle.

Good drizzly morning Southern California. Lots of reports of drizzle and light rain this morning. Mostly under a tenth of an inch but as high as 0.15" in southern Santa Barbara County. Here's a list of rainfall amounts up to 7am this morning: https://t.co/rmhvqyWLYD #LARain #CAwx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 5, 2023

The San Fernando Valley will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low 70s most of the week. The San Gabriel Valley is also expected to be cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

On the coasts, temperatures are expected to be cooler, staying around the low- to mid-60s throughout the week. There's a 20% chance of rain Monday morning near the beaches as well.

Further inland, patchy fog and drizzle is expected most mornings, with temps a bit warmer in the high 60s. And in the mountain areas, there's a chance of afternoon thunderstorms throughout the week, with temps staying in the high 50s to low 60s.

This day in history

On this day in 1972, SoCal residents faced rainy weather as well — so much so that the Padres’ home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates was rained out on June 5 and 6.



Things to do

All this potentially wet and gloomy weather this week could lead to a few ideas for a good indoor excursion, such as:



Comedy at The Bourbon Room: On Tuesday, watch two comedy shows that support two nonprofits, Stand Up for Pits and Sharing Love with Others. Wax Poetics, hosted by comedian and producer Keida Mascaro, is headlined by Iliza Shlesinger. I’m a Basshole is a hybrid storytelling/standup show hosted by Doug Bass and features headliner Tom Arnold.

For more, check out our full list of things to do this week.