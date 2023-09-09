Your Weekend SoCal Weather Report: High Surf And High Temperatures
We're heading into a hot weekend, with triple digits forecast for the Coachella Valley and highs in the 90s for other valleys.
-
- Weekend weather: Getting hotter Saturday with cooling expected to start late Sunday
- Beaches: 70s
- Mountains/deserts: 80s/90s-100+
- Inland: 90s to low 100s
- Warnings and advisories: High Surf Advisory
While you may be tempted to head to the beach, the National Weather Service is urging folks to stay out of the water — or at least swim near lifeguards — as high surf and dangerous riptides hit the beaches due to a hurricane stirring things up in Baja California.
High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 70s at the beaches, 80s in coastal valleys.
-
-
-
Further inland, highs will be in the 90s into the low 100s for the valleys, including the Riverside and San Bernardino areas. And it'll be warmer the more inland you go, with highs 110 and more forecast.
The warmest days are expected to be Saturday and Sunday, then we should expect cooling to start later on Sunday and continue into next week. Those lower temperatures, the National Weather Service says, will come from "a cloudy, showery, and unsettled weather pattern" driven by moisture
streaming out of what should then be Tropical Storm Jova as it moves over the area.
Another tropical storm?
Yep.
Latest surf forecast for the south swell from Hurricane #Jova. Elevated surf and dangerous rip currents are expected for all beaches, but especially for south facing beaches. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/R7vXVi3ydg— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 8, 2023
Effects of Hurricane Jova
Hurricane Jova is moving northwest from the southern tip of Baja California.
While it's not expected to reach Southern California, the hurricane will bring a southerly swell to our beaches — that means dangerous rip currents and breaking waves up to 8 feet tall.
There's also a possibility also for minor coastal flooding, but forecasters are monitoring for what time of day that could happen.
Staying safe from rip tides
Meteorologist David Sweet with the National Weather Service has these tips for anyone who decides to swim out.
"The main thing is not to swim against the rip currents because that will tire you out," he said. "It's best to swim parallel to the shore until you're out of the rip current. Then try to swim back to shore again."
Sweet also said it's important that if you do go out and swim, stay near the shore and close to a lifeguard station.
Here are some signs that a rip tide is present from the National Weather Service:
- A narrow gap of darker, seemingly calmer water between areas of breaking waves and whitewater
- A channel of churning, choppy water
- A difference in water color
- A line of foam, seaweed or debris moving seaward
About those advisories
There's a high surf advisory out for southern facing beaches in L.A., Ventura and Orange County beaches that started at 5 p.m. Friday.
For Ventura and L.A. County beaches, that advisory is in effect until Monday at 5 p.m. For Orange County, the advisory ends Sunday at 10 p.m.
This day in history
In 1976, record rains from Tropical Storm Kathleen started to fall on Sept. 9 in the Coachella Valley and didn't let up until Sept. 12. Six people were killed when they were buried in sand in Ocotillo.
Things to do
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we've got you covered:
Saturday, 12- 6 p.m.
- Biennial Printmaking Summit & Eastside Print Fair: Self Help Graphics & Art’s summit and print fair builds bridges among master printers, emerging and seasoned artists and youth interested in printmaking. The day features print demos, workshops and works by local artists. Participating artists include Ernesto Vazquez, Kalli Arte, Daniel González, Cielo y Tierra Collective, Huachumalotus, Xicana Tiahui, Other Books LA and Martha Carillo.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival in East Los Angeles: The parade returns for its 77th year to East L.A. with actor, producer and Live with Kelly and Mark co-host Mark Consuelos as grand marshal. The fun continues at the Grand Festival with live music, cultural entertainment, attractions and food on Mednik Avenue, between East César E. Chávez Ave. and First St.
Check out our full list of things to do this weekend.
-
-
-
-
