Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 8 - 10

Events

Friday, Sept. 8 - Saturday, Dec. 9

Kara Walker: Cut to the Quick, From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation

USC Fisher Museum of Art

University of Southern California University Park Campus

823 Exposition Blvd., University Park

A major Kara Walker exhibition opens this week, featuring more than 80 works that span her 30-year career. Uniting works created between 1994 and 2019, highlights of the exhibition include the complete Emancipation Approximation series and images from the Porgy & Bess series. The museum hosts a variety of public programs throughout the show’s run.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Upcoming Get Lit event (LAist Design / Get Lit)

Friday, Sept. 8; 7 - 8:15 p.m.

The Prose Bowl: A Night Of Spoken Word with Get Lit

The Crawford

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

Celebrate L.A. poetry with Get Lit - Words Ignite! at this LAist event. Listen to spoken word performances by the Get Lit youth poets and a special feature by the poet Olivia Gatwood with host Mason Granger. Get there early to enjoy snacks from Recess Ice Cream, sips, and a DJ set from Austin Antoine. Doors at 6 p.m.

COST: FREE - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 8; 7:30 p.m.

Jiaoying Summers At Hollywood Improv for Maui

Hollywood Improv

8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove

Jiaoying is joined by a few of her comedic pals who want to send a message of love and support for the people of Maui during this time of rebuilding and recovery. The event raises funds to help provide food, shelter and medical supplies to the devastated community. Ages 21+.

COST: $18, plus two-item minimum; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 9; 12 - 6 p.m.

Biennial Printmaking Summit & Eastside Print Fair

Vincent Price Art Museum at East Los Angeles College

1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park

Self Help Graphics & Art’s summit and print fair builds bridges among master printers, emerging and seasoned artists, and youth interested in printmaking. The day features print demos, workshops and works by local artists. Participating artists include Ernesto Vazquez, Kalli Arte, Daniel González, Cielo y Tierra Collective, Huachumalotus, Xicana Tiahui, Other Books LA and Martha Carillo.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Trainfest returns to Los Angeles Union Station to celebrate the past, present and future of train travel. (Courtesy of Trainfest)

Saturday, Sept. 9 - Sunday Sept. 10; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Union Station Trainfest 2023: A Celebration of Past, Present & Future

Los Angeles Union Station

800 N Alameda St., downtown L.A.

Trainfest returns to celebrate the past, present and future of train travel with activations and programs throughout the iconic Los Angeles landmark. Train enthusiasts of all ages can view rail equipment on the tracks from various decades and model train exhibits, participate in train-centric programs and take tours about the history, restoration and art throughout the building.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 9; 6:45 p.m.

A Night with Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes

Peter Strauss Ranch

30000 Mulholland Hwy., Agoura Hills

Listen to an evening of acoustic music with Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes. Seating is first come, first served. Printed tickets are required for entry. All proceeds benefit the Santa Monica Mountains Fund.

COST: $70; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 9; 7:30 p.m.

Honda Center’s 30th Anniversary Concert with Gwen Stefani

Honda Center

2695 E. Katella, Anaheim

Orange County’s own Gwen Stefani returns to Honda Center for the first time in over 15 years to headline the arena’s highly anticipated 30th anniversary concert. $2 from every ticket will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s music therapy program. This concert marks Stefani’s 10th performance at the venue, including the iconic live concert recording of No Doubt’s Live in The Tragic Kingdom on May 31 and June 1, 1997.

COST: $30 - $325; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 9; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Beauty & Wellness Summit

California Market Center

110 E. 9th St., downtown L.A.

The media company Create & Cultivate presents its annual event for beauty and wellness professionals, creators and enthusiasts who want to stay on top of trends. Keynote speakers include Ayesha Curry, CEO & founder of Sweet July / Sweet July Skin, and Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, founder of Melissa Wood Health. Tickets include breakfast, lunch, drinks and snacks from various brands, networking opportunities and a gift bag from partners and friends valued at more than $800.

COST: $150; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 9

Echo Park Rising

Various locations in Echo Park

After a COVID hiatus, the 11th Echo Park Rising music, art and local business festival returns this Saturday with established and emerging local talent performances at music venues, bars, restaurants, outdoors and various businesses throughout the neighborhood. Performances include ⁠Jenny O at Sticky Rice (The Spirit House), The Mike Gamms Cosmic Comedy Hour at Spacedust and Bonavega at the Echoplex.COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 9; 2 p.m.

Saturday Explorer Series

24th Street Theatre

1117 W. 24th St., University Park

The 2023 edition of 24th Street Theatre’s annual “Saturday Explorer Series” returns with four weeks of family-friendly events curated by director and producer Matthew McCray. The series begins this weekend with Enter Stage Right, an action-packed adventure that teaches kids the ropes of putting on a play (while sneaking in a few math, history and language arts lessons). The program is best enjoyed by kids ages 6 to 10 and their families.

COST: $10, $2.40 for residents of University Park; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 9; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

72nd Annual Croatian Festival & Picnic

Compton Hunting & Fishing Club

1625 Sportsman Dr., Compton

St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church holds a festival that features traditional Croatian food and drinks, performances from St. Anthony Kolo Club "Croatia" (traditional Croatian folk dance), a folk dance clinic and music from Croatian band Grupa Zrinski and Croatian songs from Petra Tulic. The festival includes a 50/50 raffle, carnival games, horseshoes, cornhole, a bocce tournament and outdoor sports.

COST: $10, ages 12 and younger get in free; MORE INFO

The Mexican Independence Day Parade will return to East Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 10. (Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Sunday, Sept. 10; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival

Cesar E. Chavez Ave., between Mednik and Record avenues

East Los Angeles

The parade returns for its 77th year to East L.A. with actor, producer and Live with Kelly and Mark co-host Mark Consuelos as grand marshal. Hosted by ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Jovana Lara and weathercaster Danny Romero, the parade will broadcast live from 10 a.m. to noon on ABC7. The fun continues at the Grand Festival with live music, cultural entertainment, attractions and food on Mednik Avenue, between East César E. Chávez Ave. and First St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Attend a summer camp for adults this Sunday at the L.A. Arboretum. (Photo by Maurice Williams / on Unsplash )

Outdoor Pick

Attend a half-day summer camp for adults at The Arboretum in Arcadia on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sip on an “adult juice box” of wine and participate in nature-based craft, a fun science experiment and an amusing, adult-themed tour of the garden. Dinner brings you back to summer's past with nostalgic favs, including grilled cheese sandwiches, tomato soup, goldfish crackers and other surprises. This week’s camp theme is Naughty By Nature, so get ready to explore the Arboretum like you’ve never done before — from plants considered aphrodisiacs to the botanical origins of the birth control pill and Ficus sex. Ages 21+ only. Tickets: $55 .

The Autry screens the silent film 'Ramona' (1928) with live accompaniment. (Courtesy of the Autry)

Viewing Pick

The Silent Treatment: Ramona (1928)

Watch this silent film as it was meant to be seen: on the big screen with musical accompaniment. Screening at the Autry Museum on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m., the tragic love story is based on Helen Hunt Jackson’s 1884 novel Ramona, which inspired five film adaptations and a long-running pageant in Hemet. The book was written to expose the mistreatment of Native Americans, but readers were instead drawn to the romanticized life in colonial California. This version was directed by Chickasaw filmmaker Edwin Carewe and was considered a “lost film” until it was rediscovered in Prague in 2010 and restored by the Library of Congress. The film features live musical accompaniment by Cliff Retallick. Tickets: $8 - $16, and includes museum admission.

The Los Angeles Tequila Festival takes over the Los Angeles Center Studios in downtown L.A. (Photo by Alena Plotnikova / on Unsplash )

Dine and Drink Deals

Vintage Wine + Eats in Studio City presents Natties and Patties — an old-school summer parking lot party on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets include a flight of natural wines,frosé and a Vintage-style "drive-thru" burger (with a veggie option available).

— an old-school summer parking lot party on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 6 p.m. Tickets include a flight of natural wines,frosé and a Vintage-style "drive-thru" burger (with a veggie option available). The Los Angeles Tequila Festival takes over the Los Angeles Center Studios in downtown L.A. on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., showcasing the rich heritage and craftsmanship of Mexico's tequila and mezcal spirits through tastings, mixology demonstrations, along with international cuisine from food trucks; music and outdoor games and activities, an artisan market and VIP experiences. Tickets: $95 - $165, $40 for designated driver. Ages 21+ only.

takes over the Los Angeles Center Studios in downtown L.A. on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., showcasing the rich heritage and craftsmanship of Mexico's tequila and mezcal spirits through tastings, mixology demonstrations, along with international cuisine from food trucks; music and outdoor games and activities, an artisan market and VIP experiences. Tickets: $95 - $165, $40 for designated driver. Ages 21+ only. A few tickets remain for Women Who Whiskey Los Angeles’ Saturday evening tour and tasting of the Los Angeles Distillery in Culver City . The tour of the family-owned distillery takes place on Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. All genders are welcome, but must be 21+ to attend. Taste five award-winning whiskeys, including an American single malt, a bourbon, and a rye. Tickets: $48.

. The tour of the family-owned distillery takes place on Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. All genders are welcome, but must be 21+ to attend. Taste five award-winning whiskeys, including an American single malt, a bourbon, and a rye. Tickets: $48. On Saturday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 9 p.m., attend an International Potluck and Housewarming with Tiyya Foundation, featuring over a dozen dishes created by Flavors from Afar chefs. The dinner celebrates the soon-to-open home of Tiyya’s new Los Angeles office and its social enterprise, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Flavors from Afar restaurant. The nonprofit is dedicated to serving families of refugees, asylees, and low-income immigrants in Southern California. Tickets: $150.

with Tiyya Foundation, featuring over a dozen dishes created by Flavors from Afar chefs. The dinner celebrates the soon-to-open home of Tiyya’s new Los Angeles office and its social enterprise, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Flavors from Afar restaurant. The nonprofit is dedicated to serving families of refugees, asylees, and low-income immigrants in Southern California. Tickets: $150. Sept. 10 is National TV Dinner Day, and Lazy Dog Restaurants are celebrating all month long. Their TV dinners ($10 each) — BBQ Meatloaf, Chicken Parmesan and Cheese Enchiladas — are made in-house and frozen in retro-style trays. Buy five and get one free; and get a free cooler bag by purchasing six or more TV dinners. Each meal comes with an entrée, side and dessert.