Your SoCal Weather Report For Friday, Sept. 8: Be Careful At The Beach (Blame Distant Hurricane Jova)

It's going to be a warm weekend, and though it might seem like a good time to head to the beach, weather forecasters are urging people to take precautions.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Warm, sunny Beaches: 70s Mountains/deserts: 80s/90s-108 Inland: 90s Warnings and advisories: High Surf Advisory



High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 70s at the beaches, 80s in coastal valleys.

Further inland, highs will be in the 90s for the valleys, including the Riverside and San Bernardino areas. And it'll be warmer today in the Coachella Valley, up to 108 degrees.

The warmest days are expected to be Saturday and Sunday, then a cooling trend will begin next week.

Latest surf forecast for the south swell from Hurricane #Jova. Elevated surf and dangerous rip currents are expected for all beaches, but especially for south facing beaches. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/R7vXVi3ydg — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 8, 2023

About distant hurricane Jova

Hurricane Jova is moving northwest from the southern tip of Baja California.

While it's not expected to reach Southern California, the hurricane will bring a southerly swell to our beaches — that means dangerous rip currents and breaking waves up to 8 feet tall.

Meteorologist David Sweet with the National Weather Service has these tips for anyone who decides to swim out.

"The main thing is not to swim against the rip currents because that will tire you out," he said. "It's best to swim parallel to the shore until you're out of the rip current. Then try to swim back to shore again."

Sweet also said it's important that if you do go out and swim, stay near the shore and close to a lifeguard station.

There's also a possibility also for minor coastal flooding, but forecasters are monitoring for what time of day that could happen.



About those advisories

There's a high surf advisory out for southern facing beaches in L.A., Ventura and Orange County beaches starting at 5 p.m. today.

For Ventura and L.A. County beaches, that advisory is in effect until Monday at 5 p.m. For Orange County, the advisory ends Sunday at 10 p.m.



This day in history

On this day in 2015, remnants of Hurricane Linda brought thunderstorms and rain to Southern California.



