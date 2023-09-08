Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Friday, Sept. 8: Be Careful At The Beach (Blame Distant Hurricane Jova)

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Sep 8, 2023 8:45 AM
A geothermal map of Southern California in shades of green, yellow and orange representing temperatures inland and the coast.
Forecast highs for Friday
(Courtesy NWS San Diego)
What you should know

It's going to be a warm weekend, and though it might seem like a good time to head to the beach, weather forecasters are urging people to take precautions.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
    • Beaches: 70s
    • Mountains/deserts: 80s/90s-108
    • Inland: 90s
    • Warnings and advisories: High Surf Advisory

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 70s at the beaches, 80s in coastal valleys.

Further inland, highs will be in the 90s for the valleys, including the Riverside and San Bernardino areas. And it'll be warmer today in the Coachella Valley, up to 108 degrees.

The warmest days are expected to be Saturday and Sunday, then a cooling trend will begin next week.

The Brief

About distant hurricane Jova

Hurricane Jova is moving northwest from the southern tip of Baja California.

While it's not expected to reach Southern California, the hurricane will bring a southerly swell to our beaches — that means dangerous rip currents and breaking waves up to 8 feet tall.

Meteorologist David Sweet with the National Weather Service has these tips for anyone who decides to swim out.

"The main thing is not to swim against the rip currents because that will tire you out," he said. "It's best to swim parallel to the shore until you're out of the rip current. Then try to swim back to shore again."

Sweet also said it's important that if you do go out and swim, stay near the shore and close to a lifeguard station.

There's also a possibility also for minor coastal flooding, but forecasters are monitoring for what time of day that could happen.

About those advisories

There's a high surf advisory out for southern facing beaches in L.A., Ventura and Orange County beaches starting at 5 p.m. today.

For Ventura and L.A. County beaches, that advisory is in effect until Monday at 5 p.m. For Orange County, the advisory ends Sunday at 10 p.m.

This day in history

On this day in 2015, remnants of Hurricane Linda brought thunderstorms and rain to Southern California.

Things to do

We made it to Friday! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we've got you covered:

  • Kara Walker: Cut to the Quick, From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation: A major Kara Walker exhibition opens this week, featuring more than 80 works that span her 30-year career. Uniting works created between 1994 and 2019, highlights of the exhibition include the complete Emancipation Approximation series and images from the Porgy & Bess series. The museum hosts a variety of public programs throughout the show’s run.

Check out our full list of things to do this weekend.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

