Your SoCal Weather Report For Thursday, Sept. 7: The Sun Comes Out

We're heading into a warmer weekend, with less of a marine layer presence extending into the valleys.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Cloudy morning, afternoon sun Beaches: 70s Mountains/deserts: 70s/90s-106 Inland: 80s-90s Warnings and advisories: None



High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 70s at the beaches, 80s in coastal valleys.

Farther inland, highs will be in the 90s for the valleys, including the Riverside and San Bernardino area. It'll be warmer today in the Coachella Valley, up to 106.

Looking ahead, the warmest days are expected to be Saturday and Sunday, then a cooling trend will begin to start the work week.

Zombie Landfills Even closed landfills emit tons of methane

Strike Unemployment Proposed bill says striking workers should get it

On this day in 1949, the chilliest record was recorded in Santa Ana where in the morning it was 51 degrees.



It's pre-Friday! The second-best day of the work week. Here's an idea for today:



Cars & Coffee: Century Park partners with Malibu Autobahn for a Cars & Coffee morning. This week focuses on swanky “supercars.” While the event is free, visitor parking off Constellation Avenue is $40, so consider ridesharing.

