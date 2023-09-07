Your SoCal Weather Report For Thursday, Sept. 7: The Sun Comes Out
We're heading into a warmer weekend, with less of a marine layer presence extending into the valleys.
-
- Today’s weather: Cloudy morning, afternoon sun
- Beaches: 70s
- Mountains/deserts: 70s/90s-106
- Inland: 80s-90s
- Warnings and advisories: None
High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 70s at the beaches, 80s in coastal valleys.
Farther inland, highs will be in the 90s for the valleys, including the Riverside and San Bernardino area. It'll be warmer today in the Coachella Valley, up to 106.
Looking ahead, the warmest days are expected to be Saturday and Sunday, then a cooling trend will begin to start the work week.
-
Listen: OC judge, zombie landfills and more
-
Even closed landfills emit tons of methane
-
Proposed bill says striking workers should get it
This day in history
On this day in 1949, the chilliest record was recorded in Santa Ana where in the morning it was 51 degrees.
Things to do
It's pre-Friday! The second-best day of the work week. Here's an idea for today:
- Cars & Coffee: Century Park partners with Malibu Autobahn for a Cars & Coffee morning. This week focuses on swanky “supercars.” While the event is free, visitor parking off Constellation Avenue is $40, so consider ridesharing.
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
-
Highly reflective roofs can help cool our homes, communities and the globe.
-
Scientists brought in trees from around the world to see which ones can thrive in hot and dry conditions with minimal water. Will these soon line a road near you?
-
Grassroots groups are working to retrofit existing trusted community spaces with solar panels and battery power to become climate "resilience hubs."
-
To Fight Heat, Pacoima Started To Test A New ‘Cool Paint’ Last Year. The Results Are Becoming TangibleCooler pavement, however, is far from a silver bullet when it comes to reducing the impact of heat.
-
Forecast for Death Valley: 127 on Saturday, 129 on Sunday.
-
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.