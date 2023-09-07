Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Thursday, Sept. 7: The Sun Comes Out

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Sep 7, 2023 7:24 AM
A geothermal map of SoCal in shades of orange and purple showing inland temps -- green spots represent mountain temps.
The National Weather Service forecasts a warming trend for the weekend.
(Courtesy NWS San Diego)
What you should know

We're heading into a warmer weekend, with less of a marine layer presence extending into the valleys.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Cloudy morning, afternoon sun
    • Beaches: 70s
    • Mountains/deserts: 70s/90s-106
    • Inland: 80s-90s
    • Warnings and advisories: None

High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 70s at the beaches, 80s in coastal valleys.

Farther inland, highs will be in the 90s for the valleys, including the Riverside and San Bernardino area. It'll be warmer today in the Coachella Valley, up to 106.

Looking ahead, the warmest days are expected to be Saturday and Sunday, then a cooling trend will begin to start the work week.

This day in history

On this day in 1949, the chilliest record was recorded in Santa Ana where in the morning it was 51 degrees.

Things to do

It's pre-Friday! The second-best day of the work week. Here's an idea for today:

  • Cars & Coffee: Century Park partners with Malibu Autobahn for a Cars & Coffee morning. This week focuses on swanky “supercars.” While the event is free, visitor parking off Constellation Avenue is $40, so consider ridesharing.

Check out our full list of things to do this week.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Corrected September 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT
An earlier version of this story incorrectly gave the day of the week as Wednesday. It is Thursday.
