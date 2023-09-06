Your SoCal Weather Report For Wednesday, Sept. 6: California Coast Cool

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Today's weather feels — and looks — like fall (but it's not here yet). You can expect overcast skies for the morning to mid-afternoon and some sunshine later on in the day.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Cloudy morning, some afternoon sun Beaches: 70s Mountains/deserts: 70s/90s Inland: 80s Warnings and advisories: None



Highs will range from the 70s at the beaches to around 80 in the L.A. Basin, inland Orange County and coastal valleys. The valleys — from Antelope to San Gabriel — and the Riverside area, will be in the 80s. The Coachella Valley will be up into the upper 90s.

This weather is here to stay until Thursday. Come Friday, the highs will start to climb for a warm weekend, with temperatures peaking on Sunday 5 to 10 degrees above average.

This day in history

On this day in 2020, a major heat wave struck Southern California. In Woodland Hills and Chino, temperatures reached 121 degrees.



Things to do

Pat yourself on the back because we've just made it halfway through the work week. Here's how you can enjoy.



Mac Miller celebration: Listen to a night of Mac Miller tunes at this all-ages party. The rapper and producer passed away at age 26 in 2018, but his continuing legacy remains a cultural touchstone for many young creatives today.

