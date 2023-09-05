Your SoCal Weather Report For Tuesday, Sept. 5: Enjoy The Cool Weather While It Lasts

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

You can expect relatively mild temperatures today, with more airflow from the ocean.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Warm, sunny Beaches: 70s Mountains/deserts: 70s/90s Inland: 80s Warnings and advisories: High Surf Advisory



Highs will range from the 70s at the beaches to around 80 in the L.A. Basin, inland Orange County and coastal valleys. The valleys — from Antelope to San Gabriel — and the Riverside area, will be in the 80s. The Coachella Valley will up into the upper 90s.

The rest of the week will be warming up, with temperatures peaking on Sunday 5 to 10 degrees above average.

About those advisories

If you're planning a beach day today, you may want to keep away from the ocean, since high surf is pounding the coastline for another day.

The National Weather Service has a high surf advisory posted until 5 p.m. today for L.A. and Ventura County beaches and until tomorrow evening 8 p.m. for Orange County.

Forecasters are seeing surf 4 to 7 feet with sets up to 8 feet, with the highest surf north of Newport Beach this morning.



This day in history

On Sept. 5, 2022, the Fairview Fire erupted southeast of Hemet, scorching 28,000 acres.



Things to do

Looking for a fresh start to a new month? We've got you covered.



Little Tokyo Table Tennis: Test your hand-eye coordination and reflexes in a fast-paced table tennis match. All ages and skill levels are welcome. BYO paddles and balls or rental equipment are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Check out our full list of things to do this week.