Your SoCal Weather Report For Labor Day 9/4: Warm, Sunny, Just The Right BBQ Weather
We're expecting perfect weather on Labor Day for your cookout or a trip to the shore — but if you're headed to beaches, be aware that the National Weather Service has issued high surf advisories.
-
- Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
- Beaches: 70s
- Mountains/deserts: 60s-70s/80s-90s
- Inland: 80s
- Warnings and advisories: High Surf
The morning will start with low, patchy clouds that will dissipate later in the morning.
Temps along the coast and coastal valleys will in the 70's. In the valleys and inland, highs will reach the 80s. In the high desert, temps will stay in the upper 80s ,while over in the low desert, Palm Springs will reach up to 98.
About the surf
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for L.A., Orange and Ventura beaches until Tuesday at 5 p.m. Meteorologist Rich Thompson says the high waves could pose a risk to people hanging around the shore.
-
-
-
"The highest surf will be on south-facing beaches," he said. "You're going to have potential for some very dangerous rip currents out there on the waters, so the highest surf will be about four to seven feet."
This day in history
On this day in 2002,Hurricane Hernán, a Category 5 storm off the coast of Baja California, create large swells on Orange County beaches, with surf reaching between 12 to 20 feet high.
Things to do
Here's an idea how you can make the most of Labor Day.
- Harold and Maude: Watch the Hal Ashby-directed dark comedy about an unlikely relationship between Harold (Bud Cort), a disaffected young man obsessed with death, and Maude (Ruth Gordon), a Holocaust survivor who finds joy in life’s oddest places and moments. The 1971 film has a memorable soundtrack from Yusef Islam (fka Cat Stevens).
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
-
-
-
-
-
-
