We Explain L.A.
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For Friday, Sept. 15: Sweater Weather Along The Coast

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Sep 15, 2023 6:55 AM
A geothermal map of Southern California in shades from blue, green to orange. Blue and green shades show the water and cooler areas, while the yellow and orange shows warmer temperatures inland.
Cooler weather is expected along the coast through the weekend, but inland areas will see slight warming until Saturday.
(Courtesy NWS San Diego. )
We're heading for a cool weekend especially along the coasts. So as you dig your toes into the sand, you'll be happy if you brought a sweater.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: patchy fog, afternoon sunshine.
    • Beaches: 60-70s
    • Mountains/deserts: 70s/90s-104
    • Inland: 80s
    • Warnings and advisories: Beach hazards

We're seeing a gradual clearing of morning clouds over the next few days as we make way for more sun.

Highs along the coast will be in the upper 60s.

In downtown L.A., highs will be in the low 80s. In the valleys, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Inland areas including Riverside and San Bernardino, temperatures will reach the mid 80s. In Orange County, the coastal areas will stay cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s but more inland, temperatures will rise to the low 80s.

The deserts will still be pretty warm today, with a high of 104 in the Coachella Valley.

And if you're awake at 4 a.m. like me, you might have noticed fog toward the mountains. Expect more of that over the weekend from night to morning, making it really nice weather for hiking.

Inland areas will see some warming until Saturday. Come Sunday, temperatures will drop 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

The Brief

About those advisories

Orange County coastal areas are under a beach hazards statement through this evening. That means strong rip currents and high surf up to 3-5 feet, with sets up to 6 feet. The highest surf will be in northern Orange County.

This day in history

On this day, several countries across Latin America celebrate their Independence Day. In 1810, the historic Cry of Delores or "El Grito" was heard when a Catholic priest named Miguel Hildago rang church bells declaring a call to arms for his countrymen to rise up against Spanish control. That lead to the eve of the Mexican war and later Mexican Independence.

Then later, in 1821, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Honduras declared their independence from Spain.

Things to do

Looking for ways to kick off your country's Independence Day? Head over to city Hall for this special reenactment:

  • El Grito: L.A. kicks off Latino Heritage Month with an El Grito celebration at City Hall and Grand Park on Friday, with a reenactment of El Grito, family activities, food trucks and music from Banda Machos, Las Colibrí, Las Cafeteras and Banda Las Angelinas.

Check out our full list of things to do this weekend.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

