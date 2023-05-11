Your SoCal Weather Report For Thursday, May 11: Still Cool Today, But Gear Up For A Warm Weekend
Today's going to be another cool one, but enjoy it while you can: We’re headed for a warmup this weekend.
- Today’s weather: Cool, sunny
- Beaches: Highs in the mid-60s
- Mountains: Patchy fog, highs in the mid-60s
- Inland: Highs in the mid-80s
What to expect
This afternoon’s high temperatures will range from the 60s at the beach to around 70 in downtown., while the coastal valleys will top out in the mid 70s, then reach well into the 80s for the weekend.
In Coachella Valley, temperatures will get scorching. They'll head into the low to mid-90s today, and get as hot as 106 degrees on Saturday in the low desert.
This day in history
In 1987, SoCal was bombarded with severe thunderstorms. The most powerful one hit between Perris and Mission Viejo, with winds that reached more than 60 mph.
Things to do
Before you turn off your brain for the weekend, take a listen to some ideas about how to address L.A.'s homelessness crisis:
- Surviving Homelessness & Foster Care: The ALOUD series presents a conversation between David Ambroz, best-selling author of A Place Called Home, and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass at the Mark Taper Auditorium in the Central Library. Ambroz shares how he survived on the streets of New York City and later through violence in foster care. He lays out his ideas, “informed through lived experience and policy expertise, to fix foster care, address homelessness, and build a more humane and compassionate nation.”
Check out our full lists of things to do this week and weekend.
