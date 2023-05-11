Your SoCal Weather Report For Thursday, May 11: Still Cool Today, But Gear Up For A Warm Weekend

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Today's going to be another cool one, but enjoy it while you can: We’re headed for a warmup this weekend.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Cool, sunny Beaches: Highs in the mid-60s Mountains: Patchy fog, highs in the mid-60s Inland: Highs in the mid-80s



What to expect

This afternoon’s high temperatures will range from the 60s at the beach to around 70 in downtown., while the coastal valleys will top out in the mid 70s, then reach well into the 80s for the weekend.

In Coachella Valley, temperatures will get scorching. They'll head into the low to mid-90s today, and get as hot as 106 degrees on Saturday in the low desert.



This day in history

In 1987, SoCal was bombarded with severe thunderstorms. The most powerful one hit between Perris and Mission Viejo, with winds that reached more than 60 mph.



Things to do

Before you turn off your brain for the weekend, take a listen to some ideas about how to address L.A.'s homelessness crisis:



Surviving Homelessness & Foster Care: The ALOUD series presents a conversation between David Ambroz, best-selling author of A Place Called Home, and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass at the Mark Taper Auditorium in the Central Library. Ambroz shares how he survived on the streets of New York City and later through violence in foster care. He lays out his ideas, “informed through lived experience and policy expertise, to fix foster care, address homelessness, and build a more humane and compassionate nation.”

