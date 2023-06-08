Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For The Weekend Of June 9-11: Briefly Sunny, Then Back To Clouds

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Jun 8, 2023 7:09 AM
A satellite map of California showing weather patterns. Most of the map is black, with swirls of light blue and white, and splotches of yellow.
A satellite image of the weather over California.
(Courtesy NOAA)
Los Angeles will have a brief respite from the clouds today with some sun breaking through, but the overcast weather will return on Friday and stick around all weekend.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Sunny, 70s
    • Beaches: Sun, high 60s
    • Mountains: Sun, low 60s
    • Inland: Sun, high 70s

In the L.A. basin, temperatures will be in the upper 60s throughout the weekend. The San Fernando Valley will be warmer, with sun and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, but getting cooler and back down to the high 60s and low 70s over the weekend. The Valley also has a slight chance of thunderstorms on Sunday.

Near the beaches, expect sun on Thursday, then clouds through Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday in the Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, with highs around 77. Clouds will return on Saturday and Sunday, bringing a small chance of rain and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The San Gabriel Valley will see sun and a high near 74 on Thursday, then cooling off with clouds and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for the rest of the weekend.

And if you're headed to the mountains, expect sun and a high near 62 on Thursday and Friday, with clouds returning Saturday and Sunday and a chance of rain.

This day in history

In 1950, folks in Santa Ana and Riverside had to break out their warmest coats as temperatures dropped to 39 degrees.

Things to do

  • A New Wave of K-Cinema: Korean Women Directors: This film series at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures highlights contemporary Korean women filmmakers, opening on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with Waikiki Brothers (2001) with director Yim Soon-rye in attendance. The film tracks the stagnancy and decline of the titular band, which was originally formed by high school friends. When Seong-woo, the lead singer and guitarist, returns home with the band, he’s forced to confront his dreams and reality in Korean modern society.

Check out our full list of things to do this weekend.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

