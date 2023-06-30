Your SoCal Weather Report For The Weekend: Hot, Hotter, Hottest
After 60 days of temperatures below 80 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, — a record cool streak — the Southland is bracing for its first summer heat wave this weekend.
The L.A. basin will see highs in the low 90s from Saturday through Monday, but the San Fernando Valley and the mountains could see high temperatures soaring into the 100s to 110s.
Some parts of the Inland Empire, Riverside and San Bernardino could start to see temperatures reach 100 degrees by Saturday. Inland Orange County could see highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Heat advisories
Heat advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday in these areas:
- The Ventura County mountains
- Western San Gabriel mountains
- San Bernardino County mountains
- Riverside County mountains
According to the National Weather Service, a heat advisory is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions.
"The general rule of thumb for this Advisory is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 100° or higher for at least 2 days, and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°; however, these criteria vary across the country, especially for areas that are not used to dangerous heat conditions. Take precautions to avoid heat illness. If you don't take precautions, you may become seriously ill or even die."
Excessive heat warnings
- Santa Clarita Valley-Western Antelope Valley foothills
- Eastern Antelope Valley foothills
An Excessive Heat Warning is issued within 12 hours of the onset of extremely dangerous heat conditions, according to the NWS:
"The general rule of thumb for this Warning is when the maximum heat index temperature is expected to be 105° or higher for at least 2 days and night time air temperatures will not drop below 75°"
Staying safe
Forecaster Ryan Kittell with the National Weather Service in Oxnard says the biggest risks are for people sensitive to heat-related illnesses, which includes the young children, older adults and people with underlying health conditions.
The list also includes:
- People without air conditioning
- Day laborers or people working in warehouses
- People exercising and hikers
Kittell recommends delaying any outdoor activities until the Fourth of July if you can.
"If you don't take it easy and try to find a cool area, then you are putting yourself at risk for heat related illnesses and heat stroke, which is definitely a dangerous situation," he said.
What lies ahead
Adam Roser, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in San Diego, says the heat's arrived a little late this year.
"If you heard about the heat in Texas and all of that," he said. "there's been a big area of high pressure that's been giving a lot of the south and southwest plains a lot of heat. So that's kind of going to move over here for the holiday weekend."
The ebbs and flows of hot and cooler weather will continue throughout July. Kittell says the warmer conditions will become a little more prevalent in August and September.
Staying cool
If you do have the time and luxury to head to the beach, Kittell highly recommends that.
"I'll be trying to do that myself and find air-conditioning," he said.
If you don't have air-conditioning, he recommends going to the mall, a big shopping center, or finding cooling centers near your home.
Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive Wednesday and Thursday.
