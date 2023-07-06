Your SoCal Weather Report For July 6: Cool Down Before The Heat Strikes Again
A cool-down continues today and tomorrow.
-
- Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
- Beaches: 70s
- Mountains and deserts: 80s/ 100s
- Inland: mid 80s to low 90s
- Warnings or Advisories: Beach hazards statement
We'll see highs in the 70s at the beaches up to 80 degrees in the Los Angeles basin and in inland Orange County.
Coastal valleys will be in the mid-80s. The Riverside County valleys will range from 85 to 93 degrees. Antelope Valley highs will top out in the mid-90s, and the Coachella Valley will be as hot as 110.
And Southern California is in for another heat wave starting Monday.
As stated in an earlier tweet, there is the potential for an extended #SoCal heat wave, beginning next week.— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 5, 2023
Here is the 6-10 and 8-14 day temperature outlooks from @NWSCPC . There's a 50-60% chance of above normal temperatures thru the period. #CAwx #LAHeat pic.twitter.com/3Bo5tEZwVl
The National Weather Service says we could see temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 across the deserts, lower mountains - from the Antelope Valley into the Inland Empire.
-
Housing legislation faces powerful commission
-
Unhoused people using vans as shelter is up 44%
-
Listen: Sheriff's investigation, UPS contracts
For the rest of the week, highs are expected to be in the triple digits.
Remember to hydrate, reduce exposure to heat, and check on your pets and loved ones.
About those warnings
The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous rip currents and breaking waves between 3 to 6 feet at L.A. and Ventura County beaches.
This will last until this evening. Swimmers should take precautions since strong rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.
“What if I'm caught in a rip current?” Stay calm and relax. Float to conserve energy. Rip currents don't pull you under. Don't swim against the current. You may be able to escape by swimming out of the current in a direction following the shoreline, or toward breaking waves, then… pic.twitter.com/fgjQ6x8FCJ— National Weather Service (@NWS) June 28, 2023
This Day In History
On this day in 2006, monsoon thunderstorms hit the deserts, affecting the Coachella Valley area when Highway 86 was washed out.
Things To Do
- Popular Kids Club
Permanent Records Roadhouse
1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park
Keep the holiday vibes going with a few laughs. The popular outdoor comedy show returns with headliners Iliza Shlesinger and Jon Daly, along with Avra Friedman, Chris Garcia, Nick Taravella and Julia Austin.
COST: $8 - $12 MORE INFO
Check out our full list of things to do this week.
-
Toxic Algae Is Likely Sickening California's Sea Life. Here's What It Takes To Save A Poisoned Sea LionMarine mammal treatment centers are overwhelmed by sick sea lions, likely due to a toxic algal bloom off of the Southern California coast.
-
The last time one of the animals was seen in California was in 2008, and prior to that the most recent sighting occurred in 1922.
-
Meet P-113, P-114, and P-115! These mountain lion kittens are just a few weeks old.
-
Our winter weather could see the biggest impacts.
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.