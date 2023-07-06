Your SoCal Weather Report For July 6: Cool Down Before The Heat Strikes Again

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

A cool-down continues today and tomorrow.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Warm, sunny Beaches: 70s Mountains and deserts: 80s/ 100s Inland: mid 80s to low 90s Warnings or Advisories: Beach hazards statement



We'll see highs in the 70s at the beaches up to 80 degrees in the Los Angeles basin and in inland Orange County.

Coastal valleys will be in the mid-80s. The Riverside County valleys will range from 85 to 93 degrees. Antelope Valley highs will top out in the mid-90s, and the Coachella Valley will be as hot as 110.

And Southern California is in for another heat wave starting Monday.

As stated in an earlier tweet, there is the potential for an extended #SoCal heat wave, beginning next week.



Here is the 6-10 and 8-14 day temperature outlooks from @NWSCPC . There's a 50-60% chance of above normal temperatures thru the period. #CAwx #LAHeat pic.twitter.com/3Bo5tEZwVl — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 5, 2023

The National Weather Service says we could see temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 across the deserts, lower mountains - from the Antelope Valley into the Inland Empire.

For the rest of the week, highs are expected to be in the triple digits.

Remember to hydrate, reduce exposure to heat, and check on your pets and loved ones.



About those warnings

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous rip currents and breaking waves between 3 to 6 feet at L.A. and Ventura County beaches.

This will last until this evening. Swimmers should take precautions since strong rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

“What if I'm caught in a rip current?” Stay calm and relax. Float to conserve energy. Rip currents don't pull you under. Don't swim against the current. You may be able to escape by swimming out of the current in a direction following the shoreline, or toward breaking waves, then… pic.twitter.com/fgjQ6x8FCJ — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 28, 2023

This Day In History

On this day in 2006, monsoon thunderstorms hit the deserts, affecting the Coachella Valley area when Highway 86 was washed out.



