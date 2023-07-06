Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For July 6: Cool Down Before The Heat Strikes Again

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Jul 6, 2023 7:57 AM
Map of SoCal in shades from green to purple indicate cooler temperatures at the coast and highs into the 100s inland
Today's forecast.
(Courtesy NWS San Diego)
IN THIS ARTICLE

A cool-down continues today and tomorrow.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
    • Beaches: 70s
    • Mountains and deserts: 80s/ 100s
    • Inland: mid 80s to low 90s
    • Warnings or Advisories: Beach hazards statement

We'll see highs in the 70s at the beaches up to 80 degrees in the Los Angeles basin and in inland Orange County.

Coastal valleys will be in the mid-80s. The Riverside County valleys will range from 85 to 93 degrees. Antelope Valley highs will top out in the mid-90s, and the Coachella Valley will be as hot as 110.

And Southern California is in for another heat wave starting Monday.

The National Weather Service says we could see temperatures in the upper 90s to 105 across the deserts, lower mountains - from the Antelope Valley into the Inland Empire.

The Brief

For the rest of the week, highs are expected to be in the triple digits.

Remember to hydrate, reduce exposure to heat, and check on your pets and loved ones.

About those warnings

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous rip currents and breaking waves between 3 to 6 feet at L.A. and Ventura County beaches.

This will last until this evening. Swimmers should take precautions since strong rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

This Day In History

On this day in 2006, monsoon thunderstorms hit the deserts, affecting the Coachella Valley area when Highway 86 was washed out.

