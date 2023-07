Your SoCal Weather Report For July 24 - 28: Cool For Now, More Heat To Come Later This Week

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: warm, sunny Beaches: mid 70s/80s Mountains/deserts: 90s/105-115 Inland: 90s-100s Warnings and advisories: Heat advisories



It's another day to take refuge from the heat where you can, since above average temperatures will persist through Saturday.

It'll be quite hot again in inland areas, though coastal areas will be closer to what's normal for this time of year--in the mid 80s at the beaches to low 90s in the LA Basin and Inland Orange County.

Coastal valleys will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. The Riverside area will be as warm as 107. Coachella Valley will see highs of 113 to116

About those advisories

A heat advisory has been issued for all of L.A. County and Ventura County valleys and mountains, including the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 corridors. This will last until Friday at 8 p.m.

A heat advisory is out for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains below an elevation of 5000 feet where temperatures will range between 90s to 102. The advisory has been extended until Saturday at 8 p.m.

An excessive heat warning has also been extended to Saturday at 8 p.m. for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)



This day in history

On July 28, 1995, a thunderstorm hit Lancaster that knocked down 10 power poles, cutting power for over 3,000 customers.

Things to do

Quincy Jones’ 90th Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration: Jules Buckley conducts the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra along with a star-studded guest lineup — George Benson, Jennifer Hudson, John Mayer, Angélique Kidjo, Patti Austin, Ibrahim Maalouf among them — that pays tribute to composer, arranger and record producer Quincy Jones. Listen to hits over two nights, from “P.Y.T.” and “Thriller” to ”Give Me the Night” and “Fly Me To The Moon,” performed by the guest artists.



