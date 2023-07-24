Your SoCal Weather Report For July 24 - 28: Cool For Now, More Heat To Come Later This Week
-
- Today’s weather: warm, sunny
- Beaches: mid 70s/80s
- Mountains/deserts: 90s/105-115
- Inland: 90s-100s
- Warnings and advisories: Heat advisories
It's another day to take refuge from the heat where you can, since above average temperatures will persist through Saturday.
It'll be quite hot again in inland areas, though coastal areas will be closer to what's normal for this time of year--in the mid 80s at the beaches to low 90s in the LA Basin and Inland Orange County.
Coastal valleys will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. The Riverside area will be as warm as 107. Coachella Valley will see highs of 113 to116
-
-
-
About those advisories
A heat advisory has been issued for all of L.A. County and Ventura County valleys and mountains, including the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 corridors. This will last until Friday at 8 p.m.
A heat advisory is out for Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains below an elevation of 5000 feet where temperatures will range between 90s to 102. The advisory has been extended until Saturday at 8 p.m.
An excessive heat warning has also been extended to Saturday at 8 p.m. for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
-
- Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
- Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
- Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol
-
Protect a pet from excessive heat
-
- Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
- Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
- Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
- Provide shade
- Provide clean drinking water
-
Protect a human from excessive heat
-
Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:
-
- Elderly people (65 years and older)
- Infants
- Young children
- People with chronic medical conditions
- People with mental illness
- People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
-
- Kiddie pool
- Lotions in the fridge
- Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine
- Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise
- Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat.
- Build a DIY AC
- Build a mini cold air fan
- Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief"
- Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes
- Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this).
- Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind
- Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation
- Cool bath or shower twice a day
- Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat)
- Portable A/C unit
This day in history
On July 28, 1995, a thunderstorm hit Lancaster that knocked down 10 power poles, cutting power for over 3,000 customers.
-
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.
-
