Your SoCal Weather Report For The Week Of July 16

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Here's the good news: The worse of the heatwave is behind us. But, it's not over yet. Here's what is in store for the region for the rest of the week.

Temperates on Saturday broke a few records

Manyt parts of the region have been baking in triple-digit heat. And Saturday saw a few records broken, according to meteorologist David Sweet with the National Weather Service.

"The Paso Robles Airport [in San Luis Obispo] went to 112 degrees. Yesterday, that was a record also out in the Antelope Valley. Lancaster went to 112. Palmdale went to 111. And there was also a record high temperature of 102 at Sandberg and the, uh, San Gabriel Mountains," says Sweet.

Here is a list of our preliminary high temperature records for the day, along with the previous records and years they were set. FYI, New Cuyama tied a high of 105 deg, but is not an official climate site. #CAwx #SoCal #LAheat pic.twitter.com/nALllxn14G — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 16, 2023

Heat's still on this Sunday

Temperatures today's going to be rather similar, says Sweet, with some locations potentially seeing a bit of a cool-off.

The inland sectrions of the Antelope Valley, however, will again see temperatures over 100 degrees, anywhere between 106 to 113.

The San Gabriel Valley and San Fernando Valley will range from 92 to 102.

Downtown Los Angeles will be anywhere from 85 to 90.

How about next week

Those temperatures continue into Tuesday, says Sweet, before we finally start to get a little bit of a break Wednesday into the remainder of the week, when temperatures drop a few degrees

Remember to stay safe, stay cool and check on your loved ones.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for through Tuesday, July 18.

If you haven't heard or noticed, it's hot across our inland areas. Excessive Heat Warnings/Heat Advisories are in effect through Mon. While it will be cooler this week, it will still be pretty toasty with highs of 85-99 across valleys and mountains/deserts at 95-107 through Fri. pic.twitter.com/wBBCq4KhtW — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 16, 2023

Tips and resources

Tips to stay cool Kiddie pool Lotions in the fridge Eat spicy foods in the basement (or on the floor) while wearing a damp shirt and listening to the rain setting on your white noise machine Make sure ceiling fans are running counterclockwise Wet paper towels. Fold into ankle and wrist cuffs. Freeze. Wear. Repeat. Build a DIY AC Build a mini cold air fan Build an "evaporative cooler for immediate heat relief" Make a barricade of fans and ice cubes Go to an air-conditioned store and browse for as long as possible (Target is a good option for this). Close all the curtains, preferably the heat-absorbing kind Or open all the windows, depending on the breeze situation Cool bath or shower twice a day Wash your sheets before bed but don't dry them — put them on your bed damp (provided you're dealing with a dry heat) Portable A/C unit



Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)

