We Explain L.A.
Climate and Environment

Your SoCal Weather Report For August 8 -11: Relief From The Scorching Heat

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Aug 7, 2023 7:37 AM
A geothermal map of SoCal in shades of orange, red and purple indicating temperature ranges.
Forecast highs for Monday.
( Courtesy NWS San Diego office.)
Inland areas and the deserts are experiencing the tail end of the heat wave for Monday. But come Tuesday, temperatures will drop giving us a brief break from the sizzling heat.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Partially cloudy, warm
    • Beaches: mid-70s
    • Mountains/deserts: 80s in the mountains with higher in the upper 90s and up to 111 in the deserts
    • Inland: 90s
    • Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat warning

Low clouds will linger over the beaches and coastal valleys keeping temperatures cool. Highs at the beaches will be in the mid-70s.

In downtown Los Angeles, temperatures will reach up to the mid-80s. The hottest parts in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys will reach up to 97. The San Gabriel Valley will see cooler temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Over in Antelope Valley, some areas will get up to 100.

The inland areas will be in the mid-90s. Low desert temperatures will reach up to 111.

About those advisories

An excessive heat warning will end Monday night at 8 p.m. for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

The National Weather Service is also warning of elevated fire danger through Monday.

This day in history

On August 7, 1906, a tsunami developed in San Diego from a local sea earthquake,

