Your SoCal Weather Report For August 8 -11: Relief From The Scorching Heat

Inland areas and the deserts are experiencing the tail end of the heat wave for Monday. But come Tuesday, temperatures will drop giving us a brief break from the sizzling heat.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Partially cloudy, warm Beaches: mid-70s Mountains/deserts: 80s in the mountains with higher in the upper 90s and up to 111 in the deserts Inland: 90s Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat warning



Low clouds will linger over the beaches and coastal valleys keeping temperatures cool. Highs at the beaches will be in the mid-70s.

In downtown Los Angeles, temperatures will reach up to the mid-80s. The hottest parts in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys will reach up to 97. The San Gabriel Valley will see cooler temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Over in Antelope Valley, some areas will get up to 100.

The inland areas will be in the mid-90s. Low desert temperatures will reach up to 111.



About those advisories

An excessive heat warning will end Monday night at 8 p.m. for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

The National Weather Service is also warning of elevated fire danger through Monday.

Elevated fire weather conditions across interior thru Mon due to hot/dry conditions and gusty onshore winds. Large vertical plume growth possible with new ignitions. Humidity values 5-15% today, driest in mountains/Antelope Valley. Photo-Stephen Coleman. #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/7Bqlq1tLl6 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 6, 2023

This day in history

On August 7, 1906, a tsunami developed in San Diego from a local sea earthquake,



Things to do

Spank: One Star: Catch a night of experimental sketch comedy as solo artists and teams reenact real one-star customer reviews found online. Performers include Freddy Boyd, Sam Cass, Madeline Cook, Maria Gnoza, Jacob Kennelly and Monique Parks, and writers are TJ Jackson, Ryan Luong, Alex Parkinson, Rachel Westra and Kate Zasowski. Ages 15+.

