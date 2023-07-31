Support for LAist comes from
Your SoCal Weather Report For July 31 - August 4: Cool Weather Ahead, But The Heat Will Come Back

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Updated Aug 4, 2023 9:38 AM
Published Jul 31, 2023 10:32 AM
A geothermal map of SoCal in shades of orange, red and purple indicating temperature ranges.
NWS forecasts the next heat wave to come Saturday.
( Courtesy NWS San Diego office.)
Its back — the heat wave strikes again for the weekend.

Quick Facts
    • Today’s weather: Warm, cloudy
    • Beaches: 70s
    • Mountains/deserts: 80s/90s-110
    • Inland: 90s
    • Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat watch

Friday's highs at the beaches will be in the 70s — in downtown L.A., in the mid-80s. But in the valleys, temperatures are ramping up, ranging from 89 to low 90s for the San Gabriel Valley, but in the San Fernando Valley, the hottest parts will get up to 97.

In the Antelope Valley, it'll be 94-100, yikes.

Over in the Inland Empire, temperatures will stay in the mid-90s.

In Orange County valleys, it'll be in the upper 80s but down by the coast, it'll be in the mid-70s.

In the Coachella Valley, temperatures will rise up to 110.

The National Weather Service forecasts that come Monday, the weather will start to cool down.

About those advisories

Gearing up for the weekend, an excessive heat watch has been issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County deserts and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning starting Saturday morning through Monday evening.

This day in history

On August 4, 2002 the Pines Fire erupted near Julian.

