Your SoCal Weather Report For July 31 - August 4: Cool Weather Ahead, But The Heat Will Come Back

Its back — the heat wave strikes again for the weekend.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: Warm, cloudy Beaches: 70s Mountains/deserts: 80s/90s-110 Inland: 90s Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat watch



Friday's highs at the beaches will be in the 70s — in downtown L.A., in the mid-80s. But in the valleys, temperatures are ramping up, ranging from 89 to low 90s for the San Gabriel Valley, but in the San Fernando Valley, the hottest parts will get up to 97.

In the Antelope Valley, it'll be 94-100, yikes.

Over in the Inland Empire, temperatures will stay in the mid-90s.

In Orange County valleys, it'll be in the upper 80s but down by the coast, it'll be in the mid-70s.

In the Coachella Valley, temperatures will rise up to 110.

The National Weather Service forecasts that come Monday, the weather will start to cool down.

It's August and time for another heat wave in SW CA. Expect temps as much as 20 degrees above normal Sat thru Mon. Even coastal areas will be very warm. Plan accordingly for the #heat. #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/nJFNb68Ahy — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 2, 2023

About those advisories

Gearing up for the weekend, an excessive heat watch has been issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County deserts and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning starting Saturday morning through Monday evening.



This day in history

On August 4, 2002 the Pines Fire erupted near Julian.



Things to do

CRAZY4CULT / Nan Lawson: The beloved pop culture gallery returns to open two new shows at a new location. The gallery’s most popular group show CRAZY4CULT features a new collection of movie-inspired art. The works will be available at the gallery on Friday, with the remaining pieces available online on Saturday. Also on view at the gallery are new works by Nan Lawson in the solo show, Terrain.

