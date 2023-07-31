Your SoCal Weather Report For July 31 - August 4: Cool Weather Ahead, But The Heat Will Come Back
Its back — the heat wave strikes again for the weekend.
-
- Today’s weather: Warm, cloudy
- Beaches: 70s
- Mountains/deserts: 80s/90s-110
- Inland: 90s
- Warnings and advisories: Excessive heat watch
Friday's highs at the beaches will be in the 70s — in downtown L.A., in the mid-80s. But in the valleys, temperatures are ramping up, ranging from 89 to low 90s for the San Gabriel Valley, but in the San Fernando Valley, the hottest parts will get up to 97.
In the Antelope Valley, it'll be 94-100, yikes.
Over in the Inland Empire, temperatures will stay in the mid-90s.
In Orange County valleys, it'll be in the upper 80s but down by the coast, it'll be in the mid-70s.
In the Coachella Valley, temperatures will rise up to 110.
The National Weather Service forecasts that come Monday, the weather will start to cool down.
It's August and time for another heat wave in SW CA. Expect temps as much as 20 degrees above normal Sat thru Mon. Even coastal areas will be very warm. Plan accordingly for the #heat. #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/nJFNb68Ahy— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 2, 2023
About those advisories
-
-
-
Gearing up for the weekend, an excessive heat watch has been issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County deserts and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning starting Saturday morning through Monday evening.
