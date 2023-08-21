Your SoCal Weather Report For Aug. 21-25: A Showery Start, Followed By Dry, Warm Week
It's Tuesday — sun's out, shorts out! We're looking at a warm week ahead.
- Today’s weather: warm, sunny
- Beaches: low to mid 70s
- Mountains/deserts: upper 70s to 80s/80s-90
- Inland:80s
- Warnings and advisories: None
Skies are clear for the foreseeable future and high temperatures are back on the radar for today and Wednesday.
Along the coast, it's going to be in the low to mid-70s, perfect for a stroll along the beach — but hopping into the water is not the best idea after a storm. All of L.A. and Orange County beaches are under an Ocean Quality Rain Advisory issued by the departments of public health. That's because bacteria levels can increase during and after rainstorms as runoff enters the ocean from rivers, creeks, or nearby storm drains. Bacteria can linger for up to three days.
In downtown L.A., highs will be in the low 80s. In the valleys, up to the mid-90s. Inland, temperatures will soar to the mid to upper 90s. In the low desert, expect temperatures to reach up to 97 degrees.
On this day in history
On Aug. 22, 1968, it was unseasonably cold at Big Bear Lake, bringing the temperature down to 31 degrees, and 27 degrees in Idyllwild.
Things to do
Even though we just went through a tropical storm, summer isn't over yet. Here's an idea for a nice summer night.
