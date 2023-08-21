Your SoCal Weather Report For Aug. 21-25: A Showery Start, Followed By Dry, Warm Week

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

It's Tuesday — sun's out, shorts out! We're looking at a warm week ahead.

Quick Facts Today’s weather: warm, sunny Beaches: low to mid 70s Mountains/deserts: upper 70s to 80s/80s-90 Inland: 80s Warnings and advisories: None



Skies are clear for the foreseeable future and high temperatures are back on the radar for today and Wednesday.

Along the coast, it's going to be in the low to mid-70s, perfect for a stroll along the beach — but hopping into the water is not the best idea after a storm. All of L.A. and Orange County beaches are under an Ocean Quality Rain Advisory issued by the departments of public health. That's because bacteria levels can increase during and after rainstorms as runoff enters the ocean from rivers, creeks, or nearby storm drains. Bacteria can linger for up to three days.

In downtown L.A., highs will be in the low 80s. In the valleys, up to the mid-90s. Inland, temperatures will soar to the mid to upper 90s. In the low desert, expect temperatures to reach up to 97 degrees.

On this day in history

On Aug. 22, 1968, it was unseasonably cold at Big Bear Lake, bringing the temperature down to 31 degrees, and 27 degrees in Idyllwild.



Things to do

Even though we just went through a tropical storm, summer isn't over yet. Here's an idea for a nice summer night.



Skybar’s Night Market: Get ready for Black Rock City at the Burning Man-themed night market “In Dust We Trust.” Shop poolside for all your desert essentials, including vintage threads, hats, faux furs, jewelry, kimonos, goggles and other gear. While you shop, enjoy cocktail specials, a beauty bar, tarot readings and live DJ sets. Ages 21+

Check out our full list of things to do this week.