Climate and Environment

LA Residents Will Face Restrictions On Watering Their Lawns Staring Next Week

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published May 25, 2022 3:19 PM
A man waters his lawn with a hose and spray nozzle. His house, which is yellow with white trim and shutters, is in the background.
Under new city of L.A. rules, watering will be allowed only on certain days and in the early morning or evening hours.
(Signe Larsen
/
KPCC)
The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously voted to limit outdoor watering to two days a week, starting on June 1.

Councilmember Paul Krekorian said he hopes residents realize that this restriction — or replacing lawns with drought-resistant, native plants — is not “the biggest sacrifice in the world.”

“Our future without adequate water supply is very much in danger," Krekorian said. "The future of our economy, future of our public health, the future of this city as we know it is in danger if we don't put the brakes on our water use even harder and find alternative ways to meet demand.”

A number of other cities in Southern California will be required to limit watering to one day per week, under restrictions announced in April when officials declared a water shortage emergency.

In January, California water officials adopted rules that prohibit hosing down sidewalks or driveways with drinkable water or watering grass within 48 hours of rainfall.

Under the new city of L.A. rules, people at odd-numbered addresses will be allowed to water on Mondays and Fridays; those with even-numbered addresses, on Thursdays and Sundays. Sprinklers will be limited to eight minutes, but those with water-conserving nozzles can go for 15 minutes.

L.A.'s new restrictions were approved by the city council by a 13-0 vote. Watering will be allowed in the early morning or evening hours.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

