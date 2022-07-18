It's Hot In Southern California And Even Hotter In Places Around The World Unused To Seeing Triple-Digit Temps

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

The National Weather Service reported record high temperatures at LAX on Sunday, tying the record of 85 degrees set in 2006. Camarillo Airport, with a high of 84 degrees, tied a 2003 record.

Forecasters say the warming trend will continue over the next few days, with some parts of Southern California expected to see triple-digit temperatures.

And yes, that means elevated fire conditions are expected.

Another cause for concern: there's a chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and parts of L.A. County. Lightning strikes have been tied to some of the most destructive wildfires in recent years.

Batch of showers (and possible isolated TSTMs) moving towards the SBA Channel and SBA/Ventura counties. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/35gq6KiKJX — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 18, 2022

Climate experts warn that lightning strikes may increase as global warming rises.



Global Trend

the massive European heat wave continues,the hottest place today will be northern france with temps up to 42C.

la vague de chaleur européenne massive continue, l'endroit le plus chaud aujourd'hui sera le nord de la france avec des températures allant jusqu'à 42 ° C. pic.twitter.com/n2itF5WkJD — Meteorologist George Johnson (@MEweathergeorge) July 18, 2022

High temperatures in Southern California come as other parts of the U.S. and Europe are experiencing record high heat waves — including some of the warmest days in recorded history at their locations. [Note: for the Celsius conversion challenged, 42 is equivalent to nearly 108 degrees Fahrenheit.)



The United Kingdom put its first-ever extreme heat warning in place Monday and Tuesday.

That's created a national emergency in a nation unaccustomed and unprepared for triple-digit heat.

As National Public Radio reports:

The heat is part of a wave of dry, hot and sunny weather in Europe that has resulted in deaths and fueled explosive wildfires in countries such as Portugal, Spain, Greece and France, particularly in areas that were already experiencing drought conditions.





As hot temperatures continue this summer and beyond, was have tips on how to protect yourself and others:

Staying safe in the heat Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps) Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

Protect a pet from excessive heat

Never leave a pet or animal in a garage Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle Never leave a pet or animal in the sun Provide shade Provide clean drinking water

Protect a human from excessive heat

Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

Elderly people (65 years and older) Infants Young children People with chronic medical conditions People with mental illness People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)

