We Explain L.A.
Donate
Climate and Environment

It's Hot In Southern California And Even Hotter In Places Around The World Unused To Seeing Triple-Digit Temps

By  Tyler Wayne  and LAist Staff
Published Jul 18, 2022 10:29 AM
Three people in hats ride a shaded swan boat as water sprays into the air from fountains on a lake.
People cool off while riding a paddle boat on Echo Park Lake last week. Temperatures were high over the weekend and into this week.
(Frederic J. Brown
/
AFP via Getty Images)
The National Weather Service reported record high temperatures at LAX on Sunday, tying the record of 85 degrees set in 2006. Camarillo Airport, with a high of 84 degrees, tied a 2003 record.

Forecasters say the warming trend will continue over the next few days, with some parts of Southern California expected to see triple-digit temperatures.

And yes, that means elevated fire conditions are expected.

Another cause for concern: there's a chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and parts of L.A. County. Lightning strikes have been tied to some of the most destructive wildfires in recent years.

Climate experts warn that lightning strikes may increase as global warming rises.

Global Trend

High temperatures in Southern California come as other parts of the U.S. and Europe are experiencing record high heat waves — including some of the warmest days in recorded history at their locations. [Note: for the Celsius conversion challenged, 42 is equivalent to nearly 108 degrees Fahrenheit.)

As National Public Radio reports:

The heat is part of a wave of dry, hot and sunny weather in Europe that has resulted in deaths and fueled explosive wildfires in countries such as Portugal, Spain, Greece and France, particularly in areas that were already experiencing drought conditions.

As hot temperatures continue this summer and beyond, was have tips on how to protect yourself and others:

Staying safe in the heat
    • Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
    • Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
    • Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol

  • Protect a pet from excessive heat

    • Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
    • Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
    • Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
    • Provide shade
    • Provide clean drinking water

  • Protect a human from excessive heat

  • Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:

    • Elderly people (65 years and older)
    • Infants
    • Young children
    • People with chronic medical conditions
    • People with mental illness
    • People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
The Brief
Climate Emergency Questions
Fires. Mudslides. Heat waves. What questions do you need answered as you prepare for the effects of the climate emergency?

