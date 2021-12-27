Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

It’s Going To Rain in LA On And Off Through Thursday

By  Nate Perez
Published Dec 27, 2021 9:29 AM
A close-up image of a puddle with rain drops falling into it, and leaves floating on the surface.
Rain is once again in the forecast for Southern California.
(Jacob Margolis
/
LAist )
Rainy, wet weather is expected to continue this week through Thursday.

The National Weather Service reports that the coasts and valleys in L.A. could receive one-half to one inch of rain starting Monday afternoon, with more hitting the mountain regions.

Up to 10 inches of snow could land in the San Gabriel Mountains and one-to-two inches could fall on the Grapevine later today. Wind advisories are also in place for parts of L.A. County and beyond.

Precipitation should lift Tuesday, but return Wednesday and Thursday. In addition to the rain and snow, temperatures are likely to stay low.

"Even some of the highs on Tuesday, the high temperatures will remain into the 50s, which is very cold for Los Angeles," said Todd Hall of the NWS.

