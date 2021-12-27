It’s Going To Rain in LA On And Off Through Thursday

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Rainy, wet weather is expected to continue this week through Thursday.

The National Weather Service reports that the coasts and valleys in L.A. could receive one-half to one inch of rain starting Monday afternoon, with more hitting the mountain regions.

Up to 10 inches of snow could land in the San Gabriel Mountains and one-to-two inches could fall on the Grapevine later today. Wind advisories are also in place for parts of L.A. County and beyond.

Tomorrow's storm system will once again pack strong winds in the mountains and interior, where wind gusts of 40-55 mph can be expected. Wind advisories issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Vlys/Mtns, Cuyama Valley, and Antelope Valley. #LAwind #LAWeather #SLOWeather #cawx — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 27, 2021

Precipitation should lift Tuesday, but return Wednesday and Thursday. In addition to the rain and snow, temperatures are likely to stay low.

"Even some of the highs on Tuesday, the high temperatures will remain into the 50s, which is very cold for Los Angeles," said Todd Hall of the NWS.