How To Stay Cool During A Heat Wave
Below-average temperatures will grace Los Angeles this weekend. However the heat will begin turning up in the valleys and inland areas on Sunday.
By Monday the highs could reach the 90s, and by Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures could spike between 100 and 110. We have tips on how to stay cool.
Stay indoors or find a cooling center
The National Weather Service in Oxnard says people sensitive to heat-related illnesses, which includes young children, older adults and people with underlying health conditions are at risk during heatwaves. The list also includes:
-
Listen: Inside Safe Progress and more
-
OC judge stops enforcement of Fullerton ordinance
-
They're in L.A.'s water. The impact isn't clear
- People without air conditioning
- Day laborers or people working in warehouses
- People exercising and hikers
Public libraries, parks and city buildings act as cooling centers throughout the city and county. But officials add additional cooling centers when the temperatures reach uncompromising levels. Find a center near you.
Finding a public pool
Looking to swim? The city's Department of Parks and Recreation has a list of year round pools. Check out this city map to find a pool near you.
https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/f5e82fa14a5f4c2facf5b6c888880153
Keeping your pets safe
- Do not leave your pets in a car. Temperatures in vehicles can quickly soar and result in life-threatening situations for our furry friends.
- Avoid hot surfaces. If your bare feet can't handle the hot ground, your pet most likely can't either.
- Keep your pet hydrated.
- Avoid activities that could lead to heat stress and heat stroke. Signs include excessive drooling, weakness, inability to move and panting.
How to stay safe in excessive heat
-
- Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water or electrolyte-replacements
- Drink cool water, not extremely cold water (which can cause cramps)
- Avoid sweetened drinks, caffeine, and alcohol
-
Protect a pet from excessive heat
-
- Never leave a pet or animal in a garage
- Never leave a pet or animal in a vehicle
- Never leave a pet or animal in the sun
- Provide shade
- Provide clean drinking water
-
Protect a human from excessive heat
-
Check in frequently with family, friends, and neighbors. Offer assistance or rides to those who are sick or have limited access to transportation. And give extra attention to people most at risk, including:
-
- Elderly people (65 years and older)
- Infants
- Young children
- People with chronic medical conditions
- People with mental illness
- People taking certain medications (i.e.: "If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask how much you should drink while the weather is hot," says the CDC)
-
