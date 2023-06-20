Support for LAist comes from
Helicopters Help Fight Fires In LA County, But Water Availability Is An Issue

By  Jacob Margolis
Published Jun 20, 2023 1:26 PM
A yellow fire helicopter drops water on a burned landscape where firefighters are standing.
A firefighting helicopter performs a water drop as firefighters work below during the Martindale Fire in the Angeles National Forest on Sept. 28, 2020 near Santa Clarita.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
Southern California’s steep terrain can make it especially tough for firefighters on the ground to reach remote spots with hoses and hand tools, which is why L.A. County Fire relies heavily on helicopters, including the five Black Hawks currently in operation.

“If we didn’t have the aircrafts, we wouldn’t be able to catch the fires we do,” said assistant chief Pat Sprengel, former head of air operations for the department. “It buys us time to get crews and hose lines up into place to actually put the fire out. They’ll knock down the head of the fire and stop it before it gets to larger structures.”

The Brief

The Black Hawks take about 45 seconds to suck up roughly 1000 gallons of water before being able to fly off and dump it on some burning brush. But there’s a fairly sizable problem when it comes to using helicopters in remote areas: water availability.

While they can use their snorkels to pull water from reservoirs, lakes and swimming pools, fires often break out in locations without any easily available local water source to draw from. A scenario that's common in parched places like Santa Clarita, and that adds to the amount of time in between dumps.

A helicopter sucking up water from a bladder through a hose.
A firefighting helicopter sucks up water from a temporary bladder on the Castaways Fire on October 1, 2005 in Burbank, California.
(David McNew/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America)

To solve this issue, L.A. County Fire has been deploying refillable water tanks to remote areas when a fire breaks out. And today they announced the purchase of another 7,000-gallon tank that’ll be stationed in Rancho Palos Verdes.

A container being offloaded from a big truck.
The container will fill with water which can be drawn on by helicopters. Ventura County Fire uses the HeloPod from the company Pump Pod USA, similar to LA County Fire.
(Pump Pod USA)

They’re essentially 40-yard dumpsters with extendable hoses that can draw water from sources like fire hydrants. A helicopter can then come along and suck directly from the mini reservoirs.

At least eight are now available for use by the departments and have been used on large fires, including the Woolsey and Tick fires.

What do you want to know about fires, earthquakes, climate change or any science-related topics?
Jacob Margolis helps Southern Californians understand the science shaping our imperfect paradise and gets us prepared for what’s next.

