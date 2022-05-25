First Statewide Ban On Water Use — In Current Drought — Targets Decorative Lawns At Businesses

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

The State Water Resources Control Board has voted to ban the watering of decorative lawns at commercial, industrial and institutional sites.

It's the first statewide water-use restriction in response to the ongoing severe drought.

The move is expected to save as much water as 780,000 homes might use in a year.

Wade Crowfoot —California's Natural Resources secretary — said that water agency leaders pushed for local control on restrictions, but the results, so far, have been disappointing.

"We're going to spend the next 60 days working closely with them to help them activate these emergency drought plans that they've created to improve water conservation," Crowfoot said in an appearance on our newsroom's public affairs show AirTalk, which airs on the radio at 89.3FM. "And then really come summertime, we're going to reassess."

According to a release from the state, these "Level 2 water shortage contingency plans are meant to address up to a 20% shortage of water supplies."

In addition to implementing Level 2 actions, the regulation requires urban water suppliers to fast-track supply and demand assessments to plan for potential extended dry conditions.



Level 2 actions often include things such as:



Limiting outdoor irrigation to certain days or hours



Increasing patrolling to identify water waste



Enforcing water-use prohibitions



Increasing communication about the importance of water conservation

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is limiting outdoor watering to one day a week — or requiring similar reductions - starting June 1st.

The L.A. City Council is voting Wednesday on whether to restrict outdoor watering to twice a week.