We Explain L.A.
ELECTION RESULTS — LA And Statewide Races From The 2022 California Primary

Climate and Environment

Fire Officials Brace For A Hotter, Drier Fire Season

By  Julia Paskin
Published Jun 9, 2022 4:18 PM
A firefighter sprays water on hotpots in a burned canyon behind homes destroyed by the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel, California.
A firefighter fights hotpots in a burned canyon behind homes destroyed by the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel, California, May 12, 2022.
(APU GOMES
/
AFP via Getty Images)
If you thought fire season was bad in previous years, Southern California fire officials warn we may be in for the worst fire season yet.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy says conditions are hotter and drier this year as the state's severe drought drags on.

"I'm not a scientist, but I've been doing this 40 plus years, and I've never seen fire spread the way it does," Fennessy said. "I've never seen what we're experiencing today."

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby agrees.

The Brief

“This is my 11th year as the fire chief,” Osby said. “ And so nine out of the 11 years, I feel like a scratched record. I've said the same thing. This year is going to be hotter, and it's going to be drier. This is the continuing drought that we're in.”

Osby noted that the upcoming hotter than usual summer leads Southern California into the fall when the risk of wind-driven fires increase.

“We're going to augment our firefighting staff to ensure that we hire additional firefighters to put them in the wind prone areas, in the right areas, for a quick response,” he said.

Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties have formed a collaborative, committed to sharing air resources. The mutual aid will make close to 50 firefighting helicopters available to help fight fires. In September, LACO Fire expects to bring back its super scoopers in early September, in time for the traditional arrival of Santa Ana winds.

Angeles National Fire Chief Bobby Garcia said the forest areas are already under fire restrictions.

“So that's a clear indication of the conditions that are set for going into summer fire season.”

Officals are stressing the public's role in preventing wildfires, including clearing brush around homes.

“Remember that 90% of all wildland fires are caused by humans,” Osby said.

