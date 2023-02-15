It's Windy Out There. Coachella Valley And Eastern Riverside County Are Under Dust Advisory

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

A dust advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for the Coachella Valley and Eastern Riverside County — and that advisory comes as meteorologists caution people throughout the region to expect high winds into the night.



The details

The South Coast Air Quality Management District says high winds may cause dusty conditions, which can result in unhealthy Air Quality Index levels.

That's a concern for anyone with pre-existing health conditions — particularly people with heart or lung diseases.

WINDBLOWN DUST ADVISORY: high winds may result in blowing dust in #Coachella Valley / Eastern #Riverside County leading to potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or higher air quality levels: https://t.co/Y158OoQ1rv pic.twitter.com/iTcALMqgjn — South Coast AQMD (@SouthCoastAQMD) February 15, 2023

What to do

South Coast AQMD advises staying indoors with doors and windows closed, avoiding physical activity, and running an air purifier if you have one.



Overall weather conditions

It'll be mostly cloudy Wednesday and windy — even in areas not under the advisory. There's also a chance of morning showers. Highs will be in the mid 50s to around 60 from the beaches into downtown L.A., upper 40s to mid 50s in the Santa Clarita Valley and the Antelope Valley will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Low desert cities will be in the mid to upper 60s.

If that feels cold to you, you're not alone. (Read: Here’s Why Cold Weather Feels Colder In LA. And No, It's Not Just In Your Head)

High wind warnings are posted for the deserts and mountains until 10 p.m. And you should expect cooler temperatures all week.

Thank you for sending this to us. We appreciate it. @NWSHanford https://t.co/7hZr6icIUS — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 15, 2023

High winds tips

With high winds comes the possibility of downed power lines. Some things to keep in mind if you lose power or come in contact with lines on the ground:

Safety tips from Southern California Edison Watch for traffic signals that may be out. Approach those intersections as four-way stops. Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage; do not use candles because they may pose a significant fire hazard. If you’re in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, stay in the vehicle and remain calm until help arrives. It is OK to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping from the vehicle and landing with both feet together. You must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away. Water and electricity don’t mix. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Do not step in or enter any water that a downed power line may be touching. Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Leave the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed to keep food as fresh as possible. Place blocks of ice inside to help keep food cold. Check food carefully for signs of spoilage. Check on your neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.

