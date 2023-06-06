Learn More About Air Quality Study in Communities Surrounding Inglewood Oil Fields

Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

A public meeting tonight aims to give people a chance to learn more about an air-monitoring study involving Culver City, Baldwin Hills and other communities near the Inglewood Oil Field.

The study is expected to start later this year.



About the Inglewood Oil Field

The Inglewood Oil Field has been a steady source of domestic oil and natural gas for the entire L.A. basin since 1924 and is one of the largest urban oil fields in the U.S.

The communities neighboring the oil field — Baldwin Hills, Culver City, Ladera Heights, Village Green, View Park, and Windsor Hills — are exposed to additional pollutants that come from the oil field, on top of typical urban air pollution that comes from cars and other vehicles.

About the study

The California Air and Resources Board selected the neighborhoods to be part of a Study of Neighborhood Air near Petroleum Sources (SNAPS), which will examine how pollutants coming from the oil field impact the air quality and health of residents.

Monitoring will take place for one year and there will be two stationary sites — one at the Marycrest Manor and another within the Inglewood Oil Field.

Check out the meetings

There's an in-person meeting being held tonight — in English and Spanish — that will inform community members about the plan for SNAPS and how they can get involved. Below is the meeting info:



Tuesday, June 6, 2023

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Culver City Senior Center, Dining Room

4095 Overland Ave.

Culver City, CA 90232

There's also a virtual meeting for Wednesday for those who can't make it in-person. The meeting will also be recorded and posted on this webpage later on:



Wednesday, June 7, 2023

6 p.m to 8 p.m.

Zoom - Register Here