Learn More About Air Quality Study in Communities Surrounding Inglewood Oil Fields
A public meeting tonight aims to give people a chance to learn more about an air-monitoring study involving Culver City, Baldwin Hills and other communities near the Inglewood Oil Field.
The study is expected to start later this year.
About the Inglewood Oil Field
The Inglewood Oil Field has been a steady source of domestic oil and natural gas for the entire L.A. basin since 1924 and is one of the largest urban oil fields in the U.S.
The communities neighboring the oil field — Baldwin Hills, Culver City, Ladera Heights, Village Green, View Park, and Windsor Hills — are exposed to additional pollutants that come from the oil field, on top of typical urban air pollution that comes from cars and other vehicles.
About the study
The California Air and Resources Board selected the neighborhoods to be part of a Study of Neighborhood Air near Petroleum Sources (SNAPS), which will examine how pollutants coming from the oil field impact the air quality and health of residents.
Monitoring will take place for one year and there will be two stationary sites — one at the Marycrest Manor and another within the Inglewood Oil Field.
Check out the meetings
There's an in-person meeting being held tonight — in English and Spanish — that will inform community members about the plan for SNAPS and how they can get involved. Below is the meeting info:
- Tuesday, June 6, 2023
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Culver City Senior Center, Dining Room
4095 Overland Ave.
Culver City, CA 90232
There's also a virtual meeting for Wednesday for those who can't make it in-person. The meeting will also be recorded and posted on this webpage later on:
- Wednesday, June 7, 2023
6 p.m to 8 p.m.
Zoom - Register Here
