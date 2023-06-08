A 2.5 Magnitude Quake Overnight In Carson Woke Up Nearby Residents

Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Carson just south of the 405 freeway early Thursday. No damage has been reported.

So far, more than 180 people have reported feeling the shaking at 3:30 a.m. to the U.S. Geological Survey's "Did you feel it?" Reports came in from Long Beach, Carson, Torrance and Manhattan Beach.

The quake was initially reported as a 2.9 magnitude. The USGS says it had a recorded depth of 7 miles. A much small aftershock — 1.4 magnitude was reported about an hour later.

Thanks for waking me up, Earthquake. — Amie Cuevas (@amie_cuevas_) June 8, 2023

It follows three other recent quakes centered in nearby Signal Hill, all under 3.0 magnitude.

The location of two small Thursday quakes are indicated in blue and orange. Recent nearby seismic activity is in white. (Courtesy USGS)

Over 800 people reported feeling the Signal Hill earthquake tonight. Awfully impressive for a M2.6. But I guess we have a lot of people right on top of the event.https://t.co/uoXoeSi5dx — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 1, 2023

The Thursday morning quake was too small to generate an early warning. Those typically go out only if a quake is at or above a 3 on the Mercalli scale, which describes shaking intensity. So we do feel quakes that aren’t strong enough to register for warnings.



