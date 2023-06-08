A 2.5 Magnitude Quake Overnight In Carson Woke Up Nearby Residents
A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Carson just south of the 405 freeway early Thursday. No damage has been reported.
So far, more than 180 people have reported feeling the shaking at 3:30 a.m. to the U.S. Geological Survey's "Did you feel it?" Reports came in from Long Beach, Carson, Torrance and Manhattan Beach.
The quake was initially reported as a 2.9 magnitude. The USGS says it had a recorded depth of 7 miles. A much small aftershock — 1.4 magnitude was reported about an hour later.
Thanks for waking me up, Earthquake.— Amie Cuevas (@amie_cuevas_) June 8, 2023
It follows three other recent quakes centered in nearby Signal Hill, all under 3.0 magnitude.
Over 800 people reported feeling the Signal Hill earthquake tonight. Awfully impressive for a M2.6. But I guess we have a lot of people right on top of the event.https://t.co/uoXoeSi5dx— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 1, 2023
The Thursday morning quake was too small to generate an early warning. Those typically go out only if a quake is at or above a 3 on the Mercalli scale, which describes shaking intensity. So we do feel quakes that aren’t strong enough to register for warnings.
Get ready
-
We don't want to scare you, but the Big One is coming. We don't know when, but we know it'll be at least 44 times stronger than Northridge and 11 times stronger than the Ridgecrest quakes in 2019. To help you get prepared, we've compiled a handy reading list
-
- Your Guide To Surviving The Big One
- For Earthquakes, Forget The 'Go-Bag.' Here's How To Prepare
- How To Not Get Life-Threatening Diarrhea After A Major Earthquake
- 10 Earthquake-Related Questions To Ask Your Landlord Immediately
- How To Prepare For An Earthquake If You Have A Disability
- Listen to our Podcast The Big One: Your Survival Guide
-
A young black bear, dubbed BB-12, was captured and collared last month in the western portion of the Santa Monica Mountains.
-
California's Groundbreaking Clean Fuel Laws Mean Big Changes For Polluting Trucks And Trains. Why It MattersThe rules passed by the state Air Resources Board are the first of their kind — anywhere — and will likely have ripple effects, particularly in Southern California communities that have some of the dirtiest air in the nation.
-
It's partly because the sun’s approaching solar maximum.
-
An onslaught of velella velella washed up on shore this weekend on Southern California beaches. The blue jellyfish-like creatures were swept by the winds of California's recent storms.
-
Who knows when we'll see such vibrance again in this recently drought-choked land?
-
It's glorious grunion run season, which means thousands of small, silver fish take to California beaches to mate.