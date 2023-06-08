Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

A 2.5 Magnitude Quake Overnight In Carson Woke Up Nearby Residents

By  Tyler Wayne
Published Jun 8, 2023 5:57 AM
A star is located at the center of a map showing parts of coastal Southern California, amid light blue overlayed squares.
The epicenter of Thursday's quake is indicated with a star. Locations of people reporting feeling the shaking are shaded in blue.
(Courtesy USGS)
IN THIS ARTICLE

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Carson just south of the 405 freeway early Thursday. No damage has been reported.

So far, more than 180 people have reported feeling the shaking at 3:30 a.m. to the U.S. Geological Survey's "Did you feel it?" Reports came in from Long Beach, Carson, Torrance and Manhattan Beach.

The quake was initially reported as a 2.9 magnitude. The USGS says it had a recorded depth of 7 miles. A much small aftershock — 1.4 magnitude was reported about an hour later.

It follows three other recent quakes centered in nearby Signal Hill, all under 3.0 magnitude.

A light blue dot in the center of a map of the South Bay and nearby communities marks the 2.5 morning quake. An orange circle to it's left is a 1.4 aftershock and to the right a series of three white circles indicate recent seismic activity in Signal Hill.
The location of two small Thursday quakes are indicated in blue and orange. Recent nearby seismic activity is in white.
(Courtesy USGS)

The Thursday morning quake was too small to generate an early warning. Those typically go out only if a quake is at or above a 3 on the Mercalli scale, which describes shaking intensity. So we do feel quakes that aren’t strong enough to register for warnings.

Get ready

Earthquake prep resources

