Federal Charges Filed Against SoCal Edison Over Bobcat Fire Damages

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Keep up with LAist. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

A federal lawsuit was filed Friday against Southern California Edison for its role in the massive 2020 Bobcat Fire. The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges that the utility failed to maintain trees that came into contact with power lines and caused the blaze.



Why it matters

The fire burned more than 114,000 acres, including 100,000 acres in the Angeles National Forest.

It also destroyed 171 structures and 178 vehicles, damaged 47 structures, and resulted in the evacuation of residents in Sierra Madre, Monrovia, Bradbury and Duarte.

The National Interagency Coordination Center, the agency that mobilizes resources for wildfires, said the estimated cost for containing the Bobcat Fire was $100 million. Nearly three years later, trails and campgrounds are still closed to the public.

The backstory

Map of the Bobcat fire's path. (Courtesy County of L.A.)

The Bobcat wildfire, which began on Sept. 6, 2020, ripped through 100,000-plus acres of land in a matter of weeks. Rebuilding the homes that were lost has continued to be a challenge for residents.

This is not the first lawsuit filed against the energy provider in relation to the fire. Earlier this year, property owners whose homes were damaged by the Bobcat Fire also filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for their damaged properties, loss of income, and other damages.

SoCal Edison spokesperson released the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

"Our thoughts remain with the people who were affected by the Bobcat Fire, who lost homes, vehicles and were evacuated; we are reviewing the US Department of Justice’s legal action and it would not be appropriate to discuss outside of the court process."

What's next

While an amount will be determined at trial, the attorney general's office is seeking compensation for costs incurred due to fire suppression; property damage; the rehabilitation, restoration and reforestation of the burned areas; damage to archeological sites, as well as environmental and administrative costs.