How To Handle A Bear In Your Backyard. Yes, Even In LA, It Can Happen

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

We all know the tale of Goldilocks, who goes into the home of a family of bears and finds the bowl of porridge that’s just right. But for some SoCal residents living in the foothills of the San Gabriel Valley, it's the other way around.

In recent months, residents have reported several bear sightings. In Sierra Madre, it's been a growing concern for residents who've had bears break into their homes. Residents of Burbank organized a meeting last month with California Department of Fish and Wildlife to address what can be done about bears entering their backyards.

Here's what to do if a bear pays you a visit.



Why black bears venture into backyards

Let's start with the basics. Why are bears attracted to urban areas like L.A.?

Southern California black bears, which are the only wild bears in California, typically like to splash around in pools and ponds, and snack on fruit trees and bird seed, according to Mackenzie Rich, a human and wildlife conflict specialist for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Some have even been known to wander into our kitchens.

They travel down from the San Gabriel Mountains and now that it's barbecue season, the glorious scent of food can attract black bears and lure them close to your home, Rich said.

What should I do when a black bear is in my backyard?

“If you see a bear in your yard, if you're in the house, just kinda let it be in the backyard. You don't necessarily choose to share space with it if it's confined,” Rich said.

If you’re safe inside your house and the black bear has a clear exit path, in some cases, you can try to scare them away.

Tooting a small air horn, yelling or even snapping a trash bag can work. They can be scaredy cats and loud noises can encourage them to leave, Rich said.

What should I do if I encounter a black bear on a trail?

If you're walking on a trail and happen to come across one, Rich recommends putting your arms to your side, talking in a low voice and letting it know you're there. Step off to the side or back away slowly from the trail.

The number one thing to keep in mind — do not turn around and run. Black bears can sprint up to 35 miles per hour.

"We don't wanna incite that chase instinct. Just like if we run from our dogs, they're gonna think, oh, chase, right. We don't wanna incite the same instinct in a bear," Rich said.



Can I safeguard my home?

There's no set way to bear-proof a home, but there are ways to make it less attractive to black bears.

Gathering any fallen or ripe fruit from your trees, or covering any ponds of water, can help deter black bears. You can also get bear resistant bins for your trash.

How to report a bear sighting in your neighborhood

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has a page where you can report bear sightings or any other wildlife sightings like coyotes in your neighborhoods here.

If it's an emergency, call 911.