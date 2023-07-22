Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

BB-12, The Loner Black Bear Of The Santa Monica Mountains, Has Died

By Daniel Martinez
Published Jul 22, 2023 7:15 AM
A black bear is seen in profile under lights
BB-12, RIP
(Courtesy NPS)
BB-12, a Black bear who was found living all by his lonesome in the Santa Monica Mountains for two years, has died. He was either 3 or 4 years old.

The bear met his untimely death Thursday, when he was struck and killed by a motorist while trying to cross the 101 Freeway on his way back from his birthplace of the Santa Susana Monuntains, officials said.

The failed attempt was BB-12's sixth. Officials said the young bear, like so many Angelenos, visited the beaches in Malibu beaches frequently, and had crossed major roads and freeways 5 previous times, including potentially the 118 highway.

BB-12 was spotted in and around the Santa Monica Mountains for the last two years. In April, biologists working with the National Park Service finally managed to capture him and fit a radio collar onto his neck.

A beautiful black bear is seen stretched out in the dirt looking at the camera at night
BB-12 is the first black bear to be studied in the 20 years park biologists have been studying mountain lions.
(Courtesy NPS)

The Brief

"Although there have been bear sightings over the years, this is the first time biologists have captured and radio-collared a bear in the Santa Monica Mountains," sicentists noted at the time.

It translated to the first opportunity for park biologists to study black bears a close study of the region's mountain lions began more than 20 years ago.

But the death of BB-12 will also help scientists understand wildlife behaviors in the mountains.

"There will be research done on the carcass. There'll be some samples taken and he will likely go through a necropsy. For now, he's basically in a, a gigantic freezer," Nationanl Park Service's Ana Cholo told LAist.com.

Although unfortunate, NPS researchers said that wildlife deaths from road kill is rather common.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

