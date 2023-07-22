BB-12, The Loner Black Bear Of The Santa Monica Mountains, Has Died
BB-12, a Black bear who was found living all by his lonesome in the Santa Monica Mountains for two years, has died. He was either 3 or 4 years old.
The bear met his untimely death Thursday, when he was struck and killed by a motorist while trying to cross the 101 Freeway on his way back from his birthplace of the Santa Susana Monuntains, officials said.
The failed attempt was BB-12's sixth. Officials said the young bear, like so many Angelenos, visited the beaches in Malibu beaches frequently, and had crossed major roads and freeways 5 previous times, including potentially the 118 highway.
BB-12 was spotted in and around the Santa Monica Mountains for the last two years. In April, biologists working with the National Park Service finally managed to capture him and fit a radio collar onto his neck.
"Although there have been bear sightings over the years, this is the first time biologists have captured and radio-collared a bear in the Santa Monica Mountains," sicentists noted at the time.
It translated to the first opportunity for park biologists to study black bears a close study of the region's mountain lions began more than 20 years ago.
But the death of BB-12 will also help scientists understand wildlife behaviors in the mountains.
"There will be research done on the carcass. There'll be some samples taken and he will likely go through a necropsy. For now, he's basically in a, a gigantic freezer," Nationanl Park Service's Ana Cholo told LAist.com.
Although unfortunate, NPS researchers said that wildlife deaths from road kill is rather common.
