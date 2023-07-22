BB-12, The Loner Black Bear Of The Santa Monica Mountains, Has Died

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

BB-12, a Black bear who was found living all by his lonesome in the Santa Monica Mountains for two years, has died. He was either 3 or 4 years old.

The bear met his untimely death Thursday, when he was struck and killed by a motorist while trying to cross the 101 Freeway on his way back from his birthplace of the Santa Susana Monuntains, officials said.

The failed attempt was BB-12's sixth. Officials said the young bear, like so many Angelenos, visited the beaches in Malibu beaches frequently, and had crossed major roads and freeways 5 previous times, including potentially the 118 highway.

BB-12 was spotted in and around the Santa Monica Mountains for the last two years. In April, biologists working with the National Park Service finally managed to capture him and fit a radio collar onto his neck.

BB-12 is the first black bear to be studied in the 20 years park biologists have been studying mountain lions. (Courtesy NPS)

"Although there have been bear sightings over the years, this is the first time biologists have captured and radio-collared a bear in the Santa Monica Mountains," sicentists noted at the time.

It translated to the first opportunity for park biologists to study black bears a close study of the region's mountain lions began more than 20 years ago.

But the death of BB-12 will also help scientists understand wildlife behaviors in the mountains.

"There will be research done on the carcass. There'll be some samples taken and he will likely go through a necropsy. For now, he's basically in a, a gigantic freezer," Nationanl Park Service's Ana Cholo told LAist.com.

Although unfortunate, NPS researchers said that wildlife deaths from road kill is rather common.