Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Another Weekend, Another Heat Wave For LA

By  Chris Greenspon
Published Aug 27, 2021 3:50 PM
A map of the Southern California coast from Santa Maria down to Long Beach is splattered with bright reds, oranges and purple to denote extreme heat forecasts.
This is the heat risk forecast for the region for Sunday, Aug. 29.
(Courtesy NWS)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

There are numerous heat advisories and warnings across the the L.A. region Friday into this weekend.

Let's go through them.

  • The San Fernando Valley is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Friday with Woodland Hills, Northridge, and Universal City forecast to see temperatures up to 107 degrees.
  • Through the weekend that area is expected to see a slight temperature drop, but near advisory levels.
  • In the Antelope Valley, the National Weather Service could be putting out an excessive heat warning by Sunday.

Meteorologist Joe Sirard says if you live out that way, stay inside if you can and drink water, not alcohol.

"We could get temperatures up into the 100, eight, nine, maybe even a 110 [range]," he said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
  • The Inland Empire — San Bernardino and Riverside Counties — are under heat advisories through Sunday evening. High temperatures there are expected to hit about 105 over the weekend weekend, including in the high desert.
  • The low desert is under a heat warning. Highs in the Coachella Valley and Palm Springs will be about 115 each day.

The high heat in Southern California arrives the day after the state recorded both the highest and lowest temperatures in the continental U.S. The hottest, 118 degrees, was in Southern California at Ocotillo Wells, west of the Salton Sea. In the Mono County town of Bodie, east of the Sierra Nevada near the Nevada border, the temperature dropped to 24 degrees.

This week, we also reported on concerns that rising temperatures are putting California workers at greater risk in the workplace, particularly as the state agency charged with enforcing heat standards remains significantly understaffed.

We have more tips about saying safe in the heat: How To Survive And Stay Cool In This Heat

Chart outlining heat illness symptoms and what to do in each circumstance
(Los Angeles County Public Health)

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Climate Emergency Questions
Fires. Mudslides. Heat waves. What questions do you need answered as you prepare for the effects of the climate emergency?

Related Stories