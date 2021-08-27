Another Weekend, Another Heat Wave For LA

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

There are numerous heat advisories and warnings across the the L.A. region Friday into this weekend.

Let's go through them.

The San Fernando Valley is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Friday with Woodland Hills, Northridge, and Universal City forecast to see temperatures up to 107 degrees.

Through the weekend that area is expected to see a slight temperature drop, but near advisory levels.

In the Antelope Valley, the National Weather Service could be putting out an excessive heat warning by Sunday.

Meteorologist Joe Sirard says if you live out that way, stay inside if you can and drink water, not alcohol.

"We could get temperatures up into the 100, eight, nine, maybe even a 110 [range]," he said.

The Inland Empire — San Bernardino and Riverside Counties — are under heat advisories through Sunday evening. High temperatures there are expected to hit about 105 over the weekend weekend, including in the high desert.

The low desert is under a heat warning. Highs in the Coachella Valley and Palm Springs will be about 115 each day.

The high heat in Southern California arrives the day after the state recorded both the highest and lowest temperatures in the continental U.S. The hottest, 118 degrees, was in Southern California at Ocotillo Wells, west of the Salton Sea. In the Mono County town of Bodie, east of the Sierra Nevada near the Nevada border, the temperature dropped to 24 degrees.

This week, we also reported on concerns that rising temperatures are putting California workers at greater risk in the workplace, particularly as the state agency charged with enforcing heat standards remains significantly understaffed.

