We Explain L.A.
Climate and Environment

A Quake With Preliminary 3.3 Magnitude Strikes Near Cabazon

By  LAist Staff
Published Nov 19, 2021 6:23 PM
A map of Southern California shows location of earthquake with a red star and boxes in light blue and purple indicating where people reported feeling the shaking.
A shake map details reports from residents who felt the 3.3 magnitude quake Friday night.
(Courtesy USGS)
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near Cabazon, north of the 10 Freeway, about 5:40 p.m. Friday.

An advanced warning wasn’t issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake early warning system.

This quake is one of dozens in the seismically active area in the last three weeks but the only earthquake larger than a 3.0 magnitude.

If you felt it the USGS wants to hear from you.

Map of part of Southern California is dotted with circles ranging in color from white to red to indicate the size of detected earthquakes.
Seismic activity in the region over the last three weeks. White circles indicate the smaller magnitude quakes. Friday evening's quake is marked in red.
(Courtesy USGS)
The Big One: Your Survival Guide

  • At LAist, we've thought a lot about how to motivate people to prep for the massive earthquake that's inevitable here in Southern California. We even dedicated an entire podcast to it.

  • This year, we teamed up with our friends at the L.A. Times to push Southern Californians to get ready. You can watch that virtual event covering the basics of quake survival. We've also gathered the best of our coverage in a no-nonsense guide to getting ready. No more excuses. Let's do this.

The BIG ONE IS COMING. GET PREPARED

