A Quake With Preliminary 3.3 Magnitude Strikes Near Cabazon

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near Cabazon, north of the 10 Freeway, about 5:40 p.m. Friday.

An advanced warning wasn’t issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake early warning system.

This quake is one of dozens in the seismically active area in the last three weeks but the only earthquake larger than a 3.0 magnitude.

If you felt it the USGS wants to hear from you.

Seismic activity in the region over the last three weeks. White circles indicate the smaller magnitude quakes. Friday evening's quake is marked in red. (Courtesy USGS)