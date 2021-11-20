A Quake With Preliminary 3.3 Magnitude Strikes Near Cabazon
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near Cabazon, north of the 10 Freeway, about 5:40 p.m. Friday.
An advanced warning wasn’t issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake early warning system.
This quake is one of dozens in the seismically active area in the last three weeks but the only earthquake larger than a 3.0 magnitude.
If you felt it the USGS wants to hear from you.
-
At LAist, we've thought a lot about how to motivate people to prep for the massive earthquake that's inevitable here in Southern California. We even dedicated an entire podcast to it.
-
This year, we teamed up with our friends at the L.A. Times to push Southern Californians to get ready. You can watch that virtual event covering the basics of quake survival. We've also gathered the best of our coverage in a no-nonsense guide to getting ready. No more excuses. Let's do this.
-
We don't want to scare you, but the Big One is coming. We don't know when, but we know it'll be at least 44 times stronger than Northridge and 11 times stronger than the Ridgecrest quakes in 2019. To help you get prepared, we've compiled a handy reading list
-
- Your Guide To Surviving The Big One
- For Earthquakes, Forget The 'Go-Bag.' Here's How To Prepare
- How To Not Get Life-Threatening Diarrhea After A Major Earthquake
- 10 Earthquake-Related Questions To Ask Your Landlord Immediately
- How To Prepare For An Earthquake If You Have A Disability
- Listen to our Podcast The Big One: Your Survival Guide