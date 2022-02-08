Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
Climate and Environment

A Quake With A Preliminary 2.7 Magnitude Struck Near Silver Lake This Morning

By  LAist Staff
Published Feb 8, 2022 7:48 AM
Yellow star marks the location of a quake Tuesday.
(Courtesy USGS)
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.7 struck near Silver Lake just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The epicenter was just north of the 101 freeway and a short distance from the Silver Lake Reservoir.

A star marks the location of a small earthquake on Tuesday.
A yellow star marks the epicenter of a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.7.
(Courtesy USGS)

An early warning wasn’t issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake early warning system. Those warnings give residents a few seconds warning before shaking starts but they are only sent if the magnitude is 3.0 or higher.

The USGS encourages anyone who felt the shaking to report their experience on their website.

We will have more shortly. But this is your regular reminder that right now is always a good time to prep for a much larger quake.

The BIG ONE IS COMING. GET PREPARED
What are you curious about when it comes to earthquakes? What questions do you have about how to survive the Big One?

