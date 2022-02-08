A Quake With A Preliminary 2.7 Magnitude Struck Near Silver Lake This Morning
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.7 struck near Silver Lake just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The epicenter was just north of the 101 freeway and a short distance from the Silver Lake Reservoir.
#Earthquake 5 km NW of Los Angeles (#California) 13 min ago (local time 07:38:22). Colored dots represent local shaking & damage reported by eyewitnesses. Share your experience:— EMSC (@LastQuake) February 8, 2022
📱https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9
🌐https://t.co/R2fxoZUPwh pic.twitter.com/2DKQH9A095
An early warning wasn’t issued by the U.S. Geological Survey’s earthquake early warning system. Those warnings give residents a few seconds warning before shaking starts but they are only sent if the magnitude is 3.0 or higher.
The USGS encourages anyone who felt the shaking to report their experience on their website.
We will have more shortly. But this is your regular reminder that right now is always a good time to prep for a much larger quake.
