2 Homes Destroyed, Another Damaged in Whitter Brush Fire

A brush fire has scorched a hillside, destroyed two homes and damaged another in Whittier near Sycamore Park.

*UPDATE* Unfortunately, two homes have been destroyed and one home has sustained some damage. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 11, 2022

Fire officials say four acres have burned so far and some 200 firefighters have been dispatched to help contain it.

Hot, dry weather isn’t helping the matter. The National Weather Service earlier issued a heat advisory for Los Angeles County and beyond, with temperatures reaching up to 90 degrees through Sunday. And a high wind warning was in effect for mountain regions.

THE BASICS



Acreage: 7

Containment: 20%

Structures destroyed: 2

Structures threatened: 1

Resources deployed: 200

CLIMATE CHANGE

Fires are a critical part of the landscape in the Western U.S., but according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, “the area burned by wildfire from 1984 to 2015 was twice what would have burned had climate change not occurred.” Put simply, hotter, drier conditions present throughout more of the year have made fuels more susceptible to burning across the state.

HOW WE’RE REPORTING ON THIS

This is a developing story. We fact check everything and rely only on information from credible sources (think fire, police, government officials and reporters on the ground). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. In all cases, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

