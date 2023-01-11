Police Chief To Release Body Cam Footage Of Two Fatal LAPD Shootings And One In-Custody Death

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

LAPD Chief Michel Moore says he will address and release officer-worn body cam footage of two fatal LAPD shootings and one in-custody death, which all took place during the first week of 2023.



The back story: Takar Smith was fatally shot on Jan. 2 after he allegedly armed himself with a knife during an encounter with LAPD officers. Just a day later, on Jan. 3, LAPD killed 35-year-old Oscar Leon Sanchez after opening fire with live and less-lethal ammunition. The same day, Keenan Anderson died after LAPD officers used “a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks” to arrest him after a traffic collision.

Alleged mental health issues: According to Moore, it appears the individuals were experiencing some type of mental health crisis and/or were under the influence of some type of substance. Takar Smith’s family told the LA Times that he had been on medication to treat schizophrenia. Oscar Leon Sanchez’s family said he was struggling with his mental health when he was killed, while their attorney said Sanchez has been diagnosed with major depressive disorder..

What’s next: Moore is scheduled to release officers' body-worn camera footage of all three incidents Wednesday afternoon.

