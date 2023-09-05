Changes Made To SNAP Work Requirements
Topline:
Beginning this month, childless adults between ages of 18 to 50 now need to show they work at least 80 hours a month or are enrolled in a training or education program to receive CalFresh benefits.
Why it matters: Around 5 million people in California benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, locally known as CalFresh. According to the California Budget and Policy Center, the program has helped in reducing poverty among families.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that around 750,000 adults aged 50-54 — with nearly half of that women — could lose out on SNAP benefits because of this requirement.
Who’s exempt: Unhoused people, veterans and those up to 24 years old out of the foster care system are exempt from his requirement.
Future changes: Come October, the age range changes to 18 to 52 years old to be able to benefit from SNAP. And in October 2024, the age range increases to 18 to 54 years old.
The SNAP program is set to expire in 2030 unless it is renewed in Congress.
The backstory: Earlier this year, those on SNAP were dealt another blow when federal pandemic assistance ended, reducing payments by about $90 each month for an individual and by $250 for some households.
Previously, able-bodied, childless applicants had to show that they worked at least 20 hours a week to qualify for the benefits. The changes to the work requirements were proposed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and supported by Republicans as a way to reduce the debt ceiling.
