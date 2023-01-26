Support for LAist comes from
California Bar Wants To Disbar Controversial Trump Attorney John Eastman

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Jan 26, 2023 3:30 PM
A white man in a red tie appears on an oversized screen above a row of lawmakers. His name appears as: Dr. John Eastman, former Trump lawyer
John Eastman appears on screen during a hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
(Mandel Ngan
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Attorney John Eastman faces discipline from the California Bar Association for his role in then-President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

What's new: The association’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona is seeking to disbar Eastman, who formerly taught at Chapman University in Orange County. He abruptly retired after his appearance at the Jan. 6, 2021 Washington, D.C. rally that helped provoke a crowd to storm the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the electoral count from proceeding.

The details: Cardona announced 11 charges alleging that Eastman “made false and misleading statements regarding purported election fraud.” These include statements Eastman made at the Jan. 6 rally.

