California Bar Wants To Disbar Controversial Trump Attorney John Eastman

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

Attorney John Eastman faces discipline from the California Bar Association for his role in then-President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

What's new: The association’s Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona is seeking to disbar Eastman, who formerly taught at Chapman University in Orange County. He abruptly retired after his appearance at the Jan. 6, 2021 Washington, D.C. rally that helped provoke a crowd to storm the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the electoral count from proceeding.

The details: Cardona announced 11 charges alleging that Eastman “made false and misleading statements regarding purported election fraud.” These include statements Eastman made at the Jan. 6 rally.