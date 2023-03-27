Support for LAist comes from
We Explain L.A.
CalFresh Emergency Allotments Will Expire At The End Of March

By  Julia Paskin
Published Mar 27, 2023 3:51 PM
A woman wearing a bright orange worker's vest and black t-shirt carries a large box of produce. Behind her, another woman wearing the same style vest can be seen loading food into the back of a van.
Boxes of food are distributed by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank on August 6, 2020 in Paramount, California.
(Mario Tama/Getty Images)
CalFresh food assistance was increased during the pandemic, but those additional allotments will stop at the end of March.

For CalFresh beneficiaries, that means losing an average of $107 per month for food.

An Tran, who directs Orange County's Social Services agency, said she hopes her team can mitigate some of the damage that loss may cause.

"What we're hoping to do is to bridge the gap with food pantries and food banks,” she said.

The Brief

Claudia Keller, the CEO of Orange County food bank Second Harvest, said demand has already increased due to inflation.

"You can't pay 80% of your rent or 70% percent of your heating bill,” she said, meaning that “the one budget that gets scrimped on and fudged around is the food budget.”

Keller expects to see an even larger increase in demand over the next three months as pandemic allotments expire, and food prices are likely to rise.

