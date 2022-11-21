With Shareholder Value Plummeting, Disney Ousts Bob Chapek To Bring Bob Iger Back

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

The Walt Disney company made a shocking announcement Sunday night, ousting CEO Bob Chapek and replacing him with former Disney head Bob Iger, whose job Chapek took over not that long ago — in February of 2020.

If you're wondering if anyone saw this coming. well, certainly not this quickly.

Just four months ago, Disney’s board actually extended Chapek’s contract another three years. At the time, board chair Susan Arnold said in a statement that while the company was “dealt a tough hand by the pandemic,” that Chapek “not only weathered the storm but emerged in a position of strength.”



What Disney Said Sunday

Arnold had a very different take on Chapek’s performance on Sunday, when she said:

“The board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the company through this pivotal period. We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney.”

Iger, who ran Disney from 2005 to 2020, said in a statement on Sunday night that he was “extremely optimistic for the future of this great company and thrilled to be asked by the board to return as CEO.”



Why Now?

The firing comes soon after Disney reported its quarterly earnings on Nov. 8th. And that report was startlingly bad, with massive streaming losses and uncertainty about that division being profitable.

After the earnings report came out, Disney’s stock price plummeted 13% the same day and is down more than 41% this year. At the end of 2020, Disney’s market capitalization was $328 billion. At the end of last week when the markets closed, it was $163 billion.

That’s a drop of about 50%. Or, put another way, Disney investors have lost $165 billion of their money on paper over the last 22 months under Chapek.



Other Factors

And there were other possible factors.

Chapek was criticized for his handling of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” reacting slowly on an issue that mattered deeply to many Disney employees. And when he did act, he faced backlash from Florida politicians.

He also had a very public legal fight with Marvel star Scarlett Johansson, over the release of "Black Widow" on streaming at the same time it was out in theaters. In a lawsuit, she said her contract — which included compensation based on box office performance — had been breached.

In June, Chapek fired Peter Rice, considered a major surprise. Rice was chairman of Walt Disney Television and the co-chair of Disney Media Networks was considered a possible successor or rival to Chapek. Rice also had spoken out against the Florida legislation, at a time Chapek was still refusing to take a public stand.

Editor's note: Rice serves on the board of KPCC/LAist parent company Southern California Public Radio. He has no role in editorial decisions.



And coming out of the pandemic, Disney theme park enthusiasts have angered by Jacked up prices post-pandemic, which have generated better revenue but alienating a lot of long-time passholders.

I'll have more soon on this developing story.