Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

Viola Davis Encourages LMU Grads To ‘Live Your Truth’

By  John Rabe
Published Aug 1, 2021 12:48 PM
Actress Viola Davis smiles and flashes a peace sign on a red carpet. She is dressed in a sparkling navy blazer and sheer navy top.
Viola Davis attends "Widows" New York Special Screening at Brooklyn Academy of Music on November 11, 2018 in New York City.
(John Lamparski
/
Getty Images North America)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Loyola Marymount University honored the classes of 2020 and 2021 after canceling last year's in-person commencement due to the pandemic.

Their speaker was actor Viola Davis, who told graduates how she found her true voice and how they can find theirs.

You are your home,” she said. “Not just your GPA or your achievements, accomplishments, your gifts, but your mess, your fears, your testimony, your failures, your memories.”

The Oscar, Emmy and Tony-winning performer also urged the two classes to live their lives bravely.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"Will you feel you are at war for living your truth? Yup,” she said. “Will you at various times feel like you're standing alone? Yup. Will you be ostracized? Maybe. But the reward is that you will feel alive.''

The graduation, which was held at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Saturday, drew a crowd of 30,000.

Related Stories