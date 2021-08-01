Viola Davis Encourages LMU Grads To ‘Live Your Truth’

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Loyola Marymount University honored the classes of 2020 and 2021 after canceling last year's in-person commencement due to the pandemic.

Their speaker was actor Viola Davis, who told graduates how she found her true voice and how they can find theirs.

“You are your home,” she said. “Not just your GPA or your achievements, accomplishments, your gifts, but your mess, your fears, your testimony, your failures, your memories.”

The Oscar, Emmy and Tony-winning performer also urged the two classes to live their lives bravely.

"Will you feel you are at war for living your truth? Yup,” she said. “Will you at various times feel like you're standing alone? Yup. Will you be ostracized? Maybe. But the reward is that you will feel alive.''

The graduation, which was held at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on Saturday, drew a crowd of 30,000.