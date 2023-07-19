Universal’s Tree-Trimming Removed Shade For Demonstrators In The Middle Of A Heat Wave

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

The city controller’s office said it was investigating claims that Universal trimmed a row of trees providing shade for demonstrators in front of an entrance to its theme park this week as the Hollywood strikes continued through a blistering heat wave.

About 20 members of the Writers Guild of America had been picketing outside Gate 8 at the corner of Barham Boulevard and Forest Lawn Drive, partially protected from the sun by some bushy trees along the sidewalk, leaving some to wonder if the studio giant trimmed the trees on purpose. Some people on social media had begun referring to the incident as "Treegate."

“Our Office is investigating the tree trimming that occurred outside Universal Studios where workers, writers, and actors are exercising their right to picket,” L.A. City Controller Kenneth Mejia wrote in a thread on Twitter, noting that the trees in question are owned by the city and that any code violation could result in citations.

Our Office is investigating the tree trimming that occurred outside Universal Studios where workers, writers, and actors are exercising their right to picket.



The trimmed trees are LA City managed street trees.



(Before and after photos below) pic.twitter.com/xczw0bTdh9 — LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia (@lacontroller) July 19, 2023

"Trees are essential to providing Angelenos with significant environmental and public health benefits, especially during a heatwave," Mejia wrote.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Department of Public Works said it did not "issue any tree trimming permits for 3801 Barham Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90068."

TV writer and WGA member Chris Stephens said he was walking with a friend on Monday morning around 9 a.m. and noticed the trees stripped bare of all their leaves and branches.

"It's kind of one of those things where you walk by something every day, and you really take it for granted," he said. "Then the moment it's gone, you're like, ‘Oh my god, I cannot believe what happened here.'"

Quick shoutout to the good people at @UniversalPics for trimming the trees that gave our picket line shade right before a 90+ degree week. pic.twitter.com/aZvvPYQ23i — Chris Stephens (@ChrisStephensMD) July 17, 2023

Stephens said he didn’t think it was a coincidence. The actors had agreed to go on strike in a simultaneous walkout for the first time since 1960 . It was the hottest week, where some areas in Southern California broke heat records .

"Knowing that Universal also kind of mysteriously started construction on the other side of their studio that basically cut off all sidewalk access, it just, you know, everything kind of added up to a pretty obvious conclusion for everyone there," he said.

Universal could not be reached for comment. However, a spokesperson for the studio giant told Deadline :

"We understand that the safety tree trimming of the Ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd. has created unintended challenges for demonstrators, that was not our intention. In partnership with licensed arborists, we have pruned these trees annually at this time of year to ensure that the canopies are light ahead of the high wind season. We support the WGA and SAG's right to demonstrate, and are working to provide some shade coverage. We continue to openly communicate with the labor leaders on-site to work together during this time."

A spokesperson for the city says the Bureau of Street Services will issue a notice to comply with the property owner, and the Urban Forestry Division will coordinate with the Investigation and Enforcement Division to see if the case warrants an administrative citation or hearing.

Heading into a strike, Stephens said workers can get pessimistic about how they’re treated by management but that he felt the bar keeps getting lower.

"Not only are we expected to lose our homes, we can't even be in the shade while we exercise our right to protest," he said.

But, he said, the incident has made everyone's resolve even stronger.