Thousands Of Swifties Gather At SoFi For Pre-Show Merch Sale

Friendship bracelets galore were traded and tracks from different eras of Taylor Swift's musical journey blared from speakers outside Sofi Stadium as roughly 2,000 Swifties gathered early Wednesday morning for a pre-show merchandise sale. Swift kicks off her Eras Tour run at SoFi on Thursday.

At the front of the snaking line, staff members hurriedly unpacked boxes upon boxes of Swift merch — from sweatshirts to T-shirts to quarter-zips. Fans found any shade they could on this hot Los Angeles morning, sitting in camp chairs and designating members of their groups to go on coffee runs.

People began lining up as early as Tuesday night to purchase Eras Tour merchandise at the merch pop-up. (Claire Fogarty / LAist)

Wednesday’s event was the first of two pre-show sales, the second happening on Sunday — the only day out of the next seven that Swift isn’t playing a show.

The first person in line, Blanche Yang, got there at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, early enough to hear sound checks for Thursday’s show. She wanted to purchase merch before work on Wednesday.

“When I was in high school, I used to go to these sample sales, and so I knew in order to get a good place in line I should come early,” she said. “I thought there would be a lot of people in line before I got here, but I ended up being the first one.”

Blanche Yang was first in line, staking her spot 14 hours before the merchandise sale began. (Claire Fogarty / LAist)

Some attendees were just there for moral support.

“My girlfriend over here got here at probably 5:30,” said Owen Martin. “I just came to drop off food at like 8:45 and she just sucked me into staying with her.”

The most coveted piece of merch was a blue Eras Tour crewneck. There’s merch at the shows, but some fans wanted to avoid waiting for hours in lines on the day of the show. Also, the sale was open to the public — meaning people who couldn’t secure a ticket for the tour could still go.

(Claire Fogarty / LAist)

Christy Castillo Butcher, senior vice president of event programming and booking at SoFi, donned a “Swiftie” necklace of her own, and said that this tour is unlike events she’s worked on in the past.

“The demand is very different, I think the show and this tour are unprecedented,” she said.

The L.A. leg of the tour is the last one in the United States, so fans going to this show have had a long wait since the tour was announced in November.

“I just wanted to experience the excitement, the anticipation of waiting for months for this day for so many Swifties,” said Elizabeth Pollock. “And it’s finally here, like it’s really worthwhile. I mean, yeah, I’m exhausted and tired, but it’s totally worth it in the end.”